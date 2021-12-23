Nonprofit helps families make ends meet for Christmas

“It’s really good,” Taylor said. “The kids were really excited about it so I got excited. Seeing them happy is my favorite thing.”

She was appreciative of everything Pink Heals did for her family.

“We’ve been sick before, so it really, really helps,” Taylor said.

Shasta Canipe and Chelsey Ross are both new volunteers with Pink Heals after their partners, both volunteer firefighters at Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department, connected them with Huffman.

“I think it’s important to give back to the community,” Canipe said. “We’ve been blessed with so much, and I love being a part and being able to help people that need it, and being able to get involved with everybody in the organization.”

Joey Burleson, deputy chief at Icard Township Fire and Rescue and vice president of the local chapter of Pink Heals, said he first got involved with the organization because of Huffman.