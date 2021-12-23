Nonprofit helps families make ends meet for Christmas

HILDEBRAN — Santa Claus can normally be found riding around in a sleigh full of toys, but his ride looked a little different Wednesday.
The Jolly Old Elf sat atop a pink fire truck as he joined Pink Heals, a nonprofit, along with firefighters and local law enforcement to deliver some early presents and food to a family in Hildebran.
The nonprofit largely comprised of emergency responders and their families helps people cover the costs of medicines, hospital trips and copays, said Darlene Huffman, founder of the local chapter.
It’s not just those who are sick that get help, though. The group collects materials for those suffering homelessness, and at Christmas, it points its efforts toward helping kids have a merrier Christmas.
Huffman said they identify families to help with assistance from the school system. Parents are asked to list their children’s clothing and shoe sizes, any toys they want and anything else they may need. They're able to purchase some of the gifts with grants from Walmart.
“Whatever’s on that list, they get,” Huffman said. “I don’t care if it’s a $200 something or other — if we’ve got the money, we’re going to do it.”
Katherine Taylor and her three kids, a 6-year-old, 8-year-old and 12-year-old, all were home for the visit from Pink Heals and Santa Claus on Wednesday.
“It’s really good,” Taylor said. “The kids were really excited about it so I got excited. Seeing them happy is my favorite thing.”
She was appreciative of everything Pink Heals did for her family.
“We’ve been sick before, so it really, really helps,” Taylor said.
Shasta Canipe and Chelsey Ross are both new volunteers with Pink Heals after their partners, both volunteer firefighters at Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department, connected them with Huffman.
“I think it’s important to give back to the community,” Canipe said. “We’ve been blessed with so much, and I love being a part and being able to help people that need it, and being able to get involved with everybody in the organization.”
Joey Burleson, deputy chief at Icard Township Fire and Rescue and vice president of the local chapter of Pink Heals, said he first got involved with the organization because of Huffman.
“She came to me and she goes, ‘how’d you like to join my organization?’” Burleson said. “And I said, ‘OK, tell me a little more about it.’ She said, ‘we go around helping people with cancer, sick patients and just go out and spread some cheer and love for people that need it. I’ve been doing it for seven years now, I guess. I enjoy it.”
Robert Cavanaugh, whose alter ego was Santa Claus, said he thinks it’s important to see groups like Pink Heals getting involved in the community.
“Every little bit helps,” Cavanaugh said. “Some do more than others, but there’s no too little to be done. Sometimes it’s just being friendly to your neighbors and the people in the neighborhood, and sometimes it’s Pink Heals when they go the extra mile and try to put smiles on the faces of children and their families. It is what this season’s all about, but it should be what we’re about all year long.”
Pink Heals volunteers said they always are looking for more help.
“If you have the heart for it, then we strongly urge people to donate and give time, money … gifts for kids,” Canipe said. “Anything would be great.”
Huffman said anyone interested in getting involved with the group can give her a call at 828-217-5246 or an email at ncpinkheals@gmail.com.
PHOTOS: Pink Heals delivers presents to Hildebran family
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.