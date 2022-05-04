Nonprofit holds first 50k bike ride, rodeo

The Burke County Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation held its first Tour de Burke 50k bike ride around Burke County, taking off at Freedom High School and traveling through the county to Valdese and back.
Tony Paterno, president of Burke LEAF, said the organization was pleasantly surprised with the turnout for the event’s first year. The foundation, which aims to support Burke County law enforcement officers facing unforeseen circumstances, plans to make the event an annual one.
“I’m just excited for next year,” Paterno said. “We had nothing but positive feedback from the riders. (We have) a couple of little tweaks here and there that we need to do to make it better for next year, but I’m excited to get another one going.”
Burke LEAF also partnered with the Morganton Department of Public Safety to host a bicycle rodeo for kids on the driving track at Freedom High School.
That rodeo consisted of a helmet checking station, agility courses and a 1-mile fun ride around the driving track at Freedom High School. A bouncy house, DJ and ice cream also were on site for families to enjoy.
“I can’t think of a better way or thing to do on a Saturday than to come out here and spend time in the community,” said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.
Saturday’s event marked one of the first public events MDPS has been able to participate in since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, Whisnant said.
“It’s really great to be back out in the public with one of the hallmarks of what public safety does … community engagement,” he said.
Paterno said he was thankful for the support the organization received from everyone involved.
“Without all the volunteers we had and the sponsors, and of course the riders, it wouldn’t have been the event it was,” Paterno said.
He sent The News Herald a list of the event’s sponsors, which included:
- Chick-fil-A of Morganton
- Morganton Savings Bank
- McKinney Power Washing
- Buff’s Tire & Service
- Hi-TONE Fitness of Morganton
- Catawba Brewing Co.
- UNC Health Blue Ridge
- College Pines & Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation
- Town of Hildebran
- Kevin Castro of Coldwell Banker Newton Real Estate
- Walmart of Morganton
- Nationwide Insurance Bowers/Messenheimer Agency
- Town of Rutherford College
- Swede’s Café
- Wellman’s Lawncare and Landscape
- Boone Bike & Touring
- Fonta Flora Realty
- Christie Leonard of WNC Real Estate
- ArtCraft Custom Graphics
- Belanger Entertainment
- Burke County Public Schools
- Buzze’s Creamery and General Store
- Inflatable Fun LLC
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.