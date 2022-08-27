Nonprofit holds summer camp, plans monthly student workshops

Foothills Conservancy welcomed 82 Caldwell, Burke and Catawba county children to its annual “Our Big Backyard Summer Camp” on July 22-26.

Open to students aged 6-10, the summer camp combined STEM education with nature and outdoor activities. According to Brittany Watkins, special projects coordinator for Foothills Conservancy, this year’s camp was a hybrid between an in-person and at-home virtual event.

“(Kids) are given step-by-step instructions and all the materials they need to do different nature-based activities, but then they do those projects at their own pace,” Watkins said. “Things like building a bee hotel or building a bird bath or a bird house or wind vanes to understand wind.”

Watkins said each activity has a local connection.

“One of them is collecting gemstones,” she said. “With the gemstones, we highlight rubies and emeralds because you can find those in Western North Carolina.”

Originally implemented to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Watkins said Foothills Conservancy kept the hybrid format this year for several reasons. In addition to reducing risk, Watkins has found the hybrid format gets the whole family involved.

“By giving them the activities to take home with them they can take their time with them,” she said. “They can involve different members of their family or friends, and giving them the instructions for each activity, they can go buy more supplies if other people want to do it.”

She said students were given packets of activities to complete at home and then met up for three optional in-person workshops during the week. In-person events took place at Bigfoot Climbing Gym, a Foothills Conservancy preserve land and Lake James State Park.

“One of the rangers (at Lake James) walked the through a nature activity,” she said. “And then they got to go rent a boat and go kayaking.”

Watkins said Foothills Conservancy wanted to keep the camp free because one of its main goals is to prioritize children with financial barriers who may not be able to participate in other camps.

“I think what makes it a little different is that it’s free,” she said. “Our whole idea is to remove some of the barriers that keep kids and families from getting outdoors and exploring nature.”

According to Watkins, more than 60% of this year’s participants expressed they had financial barriers to participating in other camps. She believes offering these experiences for free will help make outdoor activity accessible to those who may feel intimidated by it.

“It can be really intimidating to break into it,” she said. “That’s where something like ‘Our Big Backyard Summer Camp’ opens that door a little bit.”

She said helping people connect with nature to promote future conservation efforts has become an important emphasis for Foothills Conservancy in recent years.

“In order for people to continue preserving natural areas … people have to care about it,” Watkins said. “Getting people out on the land is a way to ensure that we’ll have a few conservationists who will also care about the land.”

Further changes are in the works for the future of children’s programs at Foothills Conservancy, Watkins said.

“We’re transitioning the whole program from a summer camp program to more of a monthly workshop program,” she said.

Watkins said the monthly workshops will further reduce the barriers to participation by providing more opportunities for children and families to participate. She also said they will give Foothills the opportunity for more collaboration with other environmental organizations in the area.

“These workshops would be held onsite, outdoors in different places,” she said. “You’d be meeting with other experts in the field and doing a combination of a craft and an outdoor adventure.”

Watkins said the monthly workshops are still in the planning stages and Foothills is targeting a January 2023 as a start date.