Nonprofit offers furniture upholstery classes

The Industrial Commons, a nonprofit business incubator located in Morganton, has added furniture upholstery training to its programming.

The nonprofit also provides training programs for local workers, including an industrial sewing program. Both trainings, in partnership with Western Piedmont Community College, provide the opportunity for students to pursue their career goals while gaining lifelong marketable skills.

Sewing and upholstery jobs are in high demand in local furniture and textile industries. These programs prepare students to be professional upholsterers and sewers with a hands-on, project-oriented format. Course instructors work with manufacturers to help trainees get hired through job fairs and site visits to local textile and furniture companies.

The upholstery classes will take place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 26 to Aug. 18 at The Industrial Commons facility at 647 Hopewell Road in Morganton. Topics covered will include frame building and spring up, fabric and material cutting, furniture finishing and basic upholstery.

The Industrial Commons, in partnership with the Carolina Textile District and WPCC, has trained 22 individuals since launching the Industrial Sewing Class in 2021 and has many success stories to share. Most manufacturers are looking for sewing technicians who have some basic experience with industrial machines, so this training is the perfect foot-in-the-door with area manufacturers.

“Just this year, we had three students get jobs at Ekornes right after the first 2022 Boot Camp,” said Penny Justus, human resources manager for Ekornes. ‘“We were pleased to be able to hire three new employees through The Industrial Commons’ Sewing Boot Camp. We look forward to continuing this partnership throughout 2022 and beyond!”

Sara Chester, co-executive director of The Industrial Commons, emphasized that the nonprofit strives to give workers the tools they need to succeed in local industries.

“We have heard from our industry partners that finding skilled workers is particularly challenging right now,” Chester said. “We are excited to utilize our extensive professional network, our partnership with Western Piedmont Community College and our talented instructors and help meet that need here at The Industrial Commons.”

Lesly Hernandez finished the training in February.

“I learned so much from the industrial sewing training,” Hernandez said. “This hands-on class gave me the skills I needed to feel confident in my new job at Ekornes. I was able to start my new job immediately after completing the training.”

The next Industrial Sewing Boot Camp sessions will take place June 16 to July 1 and July 11 to July 26. The classes will be presented “boot camp” style, where participants will receive 96 credit hours from WPCC after completing 12 full-day classes.

Topics covered will include tools and techniques, basic stitches and seams, machines for furniture and home goods (single needle machine, serger, and cover stitch) and beginner projects (bags, pillows, zip pouch, etc).

For more information, visit theindustrialcommons.org/education-training. To register for training, contact kelly@theindustrialcommons.org.