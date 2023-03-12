A local nonprofit recognized officers from across Burke County at a banquet Saturday, March 4.

The Burke County Law Enforcement Association named Deputy Phil Townsend as its deputy of the year during its first Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet at Foothills Higher Education Center in Morganton.

Townsend, who has been a deputy for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office since 2007, was nominated by his lieutenant, Bryce Patton. In his nomination letter, Patton spoke highly of Townsend’s work ethic, which he said was highlighted during a January investigation.

That incident was the investigation of a stolen UTV on Pea Ridge Road. When the call came in, Townsend remembered seeing UTV tracks earlier in his patrol, and ended up finding the stolen UTV and suspects shortly after speaking with the property owners. One of the suspects fled the scene, but deputies recognized him and warrants later were issued for his arrest.

“His attitude of, ‘I’m just doing my job,’ shows his humility in going above and beyond what’s expected,” Patton wrote in the nomination, which was read aloud at the event. “Deputy Townsend always displays this attitude, setting an example for fellow officers and trainees. We are all proud of the job Deputy Townsend does in serving the citizens of Burke County and training the next generation of deputies to be proactive in the communities in which they serve.

“He is a true asset to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Burke County.”

Townsend got into law enforcement in November 2007, and was hired by then-Major and now-Sheriff Banks Hinceman, he told The News Herald. He started his career as a detention officer, and moved to the patrol division in 2010.

“It’s very humbling,” Townsend said. “I don’t feel like I’ve done anything to deserve it. It’s just … we all work together at the sheriff’s office. It’s not just one person, it’s all of us.”

He said he found a passion for the job, something he thinks anyone looking to join law enforcement needs to have.

“It’s a rewarding job, it really is,” Townsend said. “It’s a hard job at times, aggravating at times. It has to be a calling, you have to want to do it.”

Hinceman spoke to the crowd more about Townsend, again lauding his work ethic and dedication to serving the county.

“I’ve called Phil ‘Hound Dog’ for … as long as he’s worked (at the sheriff’s office),” Hinceman said. “If I had a warrant on me, I would know that I would not want Phil Townsend to come hunt me because he will find me. He will lay in ditches, he will do whatever it takes to find the bad guy. He really does have a work ethic that you can’t compare to anybody. We’re so proud of him.”

Townsend was one of seven law enforcement officers nominated for the award, joining the likes of:

Broughton Police Officer Robin Triplett: Triplett retired from the Morganton Department of Public Safety in 2020 as a lieutenant before starting work full time with BPD in 2021. BPD Chief Darren Hoilman said Triplett does anything asked of him, and always is looking for ways to improve the department and to help others.

Drexel Police Sgt. Travis Butler: A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Butler has worked for the town of Drexel since 1998. He’s been working as a sergeant since 2005. Drexel Police Chief Stephen Ritchie said Butler’s professionalism, integrity and productivity all stand out, and he’s well-known in his community from eating lunch with students at the town’s schools, and refereeing ballgames across western North Carolina.

Glen Alpine Police Officer Shane Trull: Trull has been in law enforcement since 2002, and has gone on to attend countless higher education classes in law enforcement. He’s in charge of conducting all of GAPD’s investigations, and Glen Alpine Police Chief Rodney Cox said Trull loves to serve the citizens of Glen Alpine, something he plans to do until retirement.

Morganton Department of Public Safety Officer Eric Connor: Connor, a Burke County native, has worked for MDPS since 2013. He’s a member of multiple specialty teams, including the SWAT team and traffic crash reconstruction team, and is a supervisor for the field training officer program. Connor recently was recognized by the Burke County Disabled American Veterans for helping an elderly, displaced veteran get connected with different resources to get off the street, said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. Aaron Johnson: Johnson has been in law enforcement for 22 years, getting his start in Hickory before joining the Highway Patrol. He’s also been a volunteer firefighter for 24 years, currently serving as assistant chief of Oak Hill Fire Rescue, and is the vice chair of the Burke County Board of Education. 1st Sgt. N.R. Stell said Johnson’s professionalism and courage were exemplified last year when he confronted a woman who had taken a man hostage at gunpoint. The woman fired a shot at Johnson, hitting the car door he was standing behind, before he returned fire. He helped the woman until she could be transported to the hospital, and now she is awaiting trial at the Burke County Jail.

Valdese Police Officer Matthew Smith: Smith, 27, is early in his career but Valdese Police Chief Jack Moss said his dedication already is becoming clear. He had the highest number of driving while impaired arrests in 2022, and has previously worked in armed security. Moss said he’s excited to see what Smith’s future holds for him and the town of Valdese.

Whisnant was the emcee for the night’s events, and spoke to the crowd about how thankful the organization is for the community’s support even with the negativity surrounding law enforcement in the last several years since George Floyd was murdered by an officer in Minnesota.

“But there was also something else that came out of that tragedy and continues to be clear to those in this community,” Whisnant said. “And that is, in fact, the unwavering support that our community shows to its officers.”

Whisnant said in times of uncertainty, one thing the community could be certain of would be Burke County law enforcement’s constant stance alongside the community.

“Thank you to all that do serve this great community, and thank you to all those who do … support law enforcement in Burke County,” Whisnant said. “We are nothing without your love and support.”

Burke LEAF President Tony Paterno thanked the night’s keynote speaker, NCSHP Lt. Col. Daryl Conley, and Whisnant for serving as emcee, and each of the department chiefs who supported the event. He also thanked his wife, Tara, for her support throughout his involvement with Burke LEAF and while planning the event, and the event’s sponsors, including:

Table sponsors Chris and Janet Jernigan, John D. and Jane Greene, Mark and Katherina Buff, Toner Machining Technologies, Burke County Farm Bureau’s Morganton and Rutherford College offices, Liberty Towing & Recovery, Garden Gate Floral & Events, Warren and Lydia Daniel, NCSHP and MDPS

Service sponsors Countryside Catering, Artcraft Press, Fonta Flora Brewery, Silver Fork Winery, Joe Belanger, Heather Baker and DJ Drew Parham

Silent auction sponsors Smokefoot Trade & Loan, Keith and Tess Bowman, Pam Vanover, Pam Baker, Tayla Greene, the Belanger family and Oh Goodness Fine Portraits

Amy Swanson and Joey Belanger for their help the day of the event

Burke LEAF’s next fundraiser will be the second Tour de Burke, a 50k bicycle ride around Lake James. Paterno said it’s tentatively set for May 20, and anyone interested in sponsoring it can email burkeleafnc@gmail.com.