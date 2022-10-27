Nonprofit releases results of Burke 'State of the Arts' survey

A Morganton nonprofit dedicated to developing a “homegrown network of emerging artists and students” has released its State of the Visual Arts in Burke County 2022 report.
The Old School Studio (TOSS) compiled the results of surveys conducted with 180 community members between April and August of 2022 into a 23-page document detailing the current state of the arts in the county.
The report was developed and implemented by TOSS, in collaboration with The North Carolina Museum of Art, the Morganton Cultural Arts Commission (MCAC) and Burke County Public Schools. It relies on the results of the surveys conducted as well as data from Americans for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. The report shows the potential for tremendous growth in the visual arts in Burke County as well as the need for expanded access to the arts and increased opportunity for community members to meaningfully engage with local art and artists.
“The visual arts in Burke County have a lot of potential,” said TOSS founder Kathryn Ervin. “I think what leaders in that space need to do is make sure folks are engaged in their programs and meaningfully assess what the community needs.”
Ervin pointed to several current projects that give her reason to be optimistic about the future of the arts in Burke County.
“There are so many cool things going on,” she said. “The Burke Arts Council has just completed the first phase of its renovations including the beautiful mural by Gabriel Eng-Goetz.”
She also cited a mosaic TOSS will unveil on the Historic Courthouse Square in downtown Morganton next spring and the new Morganton Cultural Arts Commission organized by the city last year.
Sharon Jablonski said MCAC is working to address another key finding of the study, a disparity between public perception about the importance of the arts and participating in them.
According to the study, 72% of Burke County residents said they believe the community needs more working artists, however, only half that number reported purchasing a local art piece in the past year.
“We have to continue to put it out there,” Jablonski said. “I think it’s important to have pieces of art so people can see it and appreciate it."
Jablonski told The News Herald MCAC is sponsoring the Fire and Ice exhibit at the winter carnival this year and plans to put out a call for sculptors to design pieces for a rotating sculpture walk at three different sites in the city.
“We’re talking about some of our sculpture pieces being 12 to 15 feet tall,” she said. “We’re trying to put more art in the community and also provide work for artists.”
Jablonski said MCAC is also working to find artists to design wraps to cover the transformer boxes behind the stage on the courthouse square.
The State of the Visual Arts in Burke County survey also points out similar results in the area of arts education. While a national study showed 91% of respondents saying arts are a vital part of a well-rounded education, only 17% said they or a family member had taken an art class in the past year.
In the local schools, it shows 10 visual arts programs in BCPS middle and high schools. It also shows several grant-based programs in some elementary schools, but only one certified art teacher at the elementary level.
Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for BCPS, said the district is committed to continuing to provide arts education, particularly at the middle and high school levels.
"We have wonderful art and music programs at the high school and middle school levels," she said.
Shuffler cited research showing art education has across-the-board benefits for students.
"Studies show that art helps stimulate the brain and expand the mind which can all help to improve language, reading and math skills," she said. "Finding a place to create, thrive and feel accepted goes a long way in helping a student stay in school."
The TOSS survey backed up Shuffler's conclusions. Nationally, only 4% of students with low socioeconomic status and high art participation fail to complete high school nationwide. Among those with low arts participation, the rate was more than five times higher.
The data also shows the benefits of art education following students out of the art department and cutting across nearly every area of a student's school experience. Students with high levels of participation in the arts are four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement or participate in a math or science fairs and three times more likely to be elected to class office. These benefits can even stay with a student long after graduation with 72% of business leaders saying creativity is the number one skill they look for when hiring.
Starting in 2019, TOSS and BCPS began developing a partnership to help bring more arts education into schools.
“Our first relationship with the schools started with Forrest Hill and since then we have quadrupled the number of students we serve.” she said.
Recently, TOSS collaborated with the district to highlight the art component to its annual MADE competition (Morganton Arts Design and Engineering) held on the Historic Courthouse Square last Friday. Ervin said she is thrilled TOSS has been able to partner with the school system and she hopes to see the relationship continue to grow.
“They are very supportive,” she said. “I think it is just a matter of seeing the benefits and finding the money in the budget.”
For more information about TOSS and how the nonprofit is promoting the arts in Morganton and Burke County Public Schools, visit www.tossstudio.org. For more information about the newly formed Morganton Cultural Arts Commission and the work it is doing to expand access to public art in Morganton, visit https://tinyurl.com/kvbz3ha3.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com