Those who enjoy skeet shooting and have a taste for bourbon might be interested in a local nonprofit’s newest fundraiser idea.

Meeting Place Mission, an organization that aims to help end the cycle of homelessness, is selling tickets for a few hours of skeet shooting followed by a bourbon tasting, silent auction, live music and heavy hors d’oeuvres Saturday, said Suzy Fitzgerald, chair of the organization’s board of directors.

“We were looking for new ways to attract people and things that may attract a different group of people than normal,” Fitzgerald said.

Those going to the skeet shoot will meet in the CoMMA Performing Arts Center’s lower parking lot to get registered for the event, then will be taken to the skeet range on the Ridgeline Trolley at noon. They’ll all be trolleyed back to CoMMA for the 4 p.m. bourbon tasting, Fitzgerald said.

Tickets for the skeet shoot are limited, and should be purchased by Friday afternoon. Tickets for the skeet shoot and bourbon tasting are $100, and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3LvsdgJ.

For those who are more interested in the bourbon tasting than the skeet shooting, tickets for the tasting alone are $65 and can be purchased at the same link.

Fitzgerald said heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served with a silent auction to begin at 5 p.m. Some of the silent auction items include Blanton’s and Eagle Rare bourbons, along with several other hard-to-find bourbons, an Ooni pizza oven, a Rugged Road 65 cooler and a pollinator garden.

“Our mission is to help those people who really do not want to be homeless find a permanent place,” Fitzgerald said.

The organization has programs designed to help people successfully live on their own, and has had a success rate in the high 90s for the last several years, Fitzgerald said. They also provide an emergency shelter for women, children and men with children, along with a men’s transitional program.

Fitzgerald said the organization plans to use the funds raised through the skeet shoot and bourbon tasting to boost their salary base for their case management programs.

This fundraiser is one of several the nonprofit is holding in the spring, something Fitzgerald said is because giving to organizations like Meeting Place tends to wane in the warmer months.

“People generally give less in the warmer months, and always in the warmer months there’s greater need than there is in the colder months, especially as far as homelessness is concerned,” Fitzgerald said.

She said that’s because people tend to be more giving in colder months when concerns for those experiencing homelessness are exacerbated because of exposure to the elements. It’s that same concern that leads people to open their homes to people they know who are faced with homelessness.

But as the weather warms, patience runs thin, Fitzgerald said. Utility bills and food costs get higher, and those who were opening their homes to someone facing homelessness want them to find a new place.

In Burke County, Fitzgerald said there are three prominent groups of people experiencing homelessness:

Those who are transient and typically end up here for a short period of time because of the area’s ease of access from the interstate.

Those who just prefer to live without shelter, and decided this area was a good place for their life.

Those who are local to the area and find themselves facing homelessness because of extenuating circumstances, like loss of a job, a medical emergency or mental health issues.

Fitzgerald said the last group calmed down a bit in recent years. She attributed that to additional resources made available to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as pandemic aid has dried up and area rent prices have gone up, people are starting to find themselves facing homelessness again.

“All of that kind of comes together and creates a perfect storm of possibilities for people who are losing their home,” Fitzgerald said. “It makes it more difficult, which in turn makes our job more difficult because it’s harder for us to help people find housing, and it’s a little harder for them to maintain that housing.”

For more information about Meeting Place Mission and more ways to get involved, visit www.meetingplacemission.org.