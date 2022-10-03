Nonprofit to begin expansion, hold fundraiser

A Morganton nonprofit with a mission to help housing-insecure working families move toward home ownership is moving forward with phase two of its operation.

Phase one of Open Hearts Place was completed in March 2021, when it welcomed tenants into its first three houses on Hudson Street in Morganton. Now, the nonprofit is moving ahead with plans for a second phase.

According to the organization, phase two will be on Old Creek Road south of Morganton and include three or four new homes depending on how the nonprofit is able to subdivide the land. Executive Director Madelyn Russ said she hopes to begin construction in early 2023.

“It’s four acres of land,” said Russ. “We’re in the process, now, of getting a topo map done. We have the outside boundary, but it is hilly, so we’ll have to strategically place the houses.”

Russ said the plan is to build larger houses this time to accommodate larger families if needed.

“Our plan is to do two three-bedroom, two-bath and two four-bedroom, two bath,” she said. “We don’t want to eliminate anyone because they’ve got too large a family for our homes.”

To help raise awareness of the work the nonprofit is doing and generate funding to help pay for construction of the new homes, Russ’s daughter-in-law, Anna Russ, will hold a fundraising event at her family farm. The event, “Let’s Yoga and Move” will feature a unique 45-minute outdoor yoga experience followed by wine and a farm tour on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Anna Russ said the event will be held in collaboration with Breath Yoga & Wellness and no prior experience with yoga is necessary.

“It’s a very open form of yoga that’s for anybody, anybody can participate,” she said. “It’s a fun time to get together, do some yoga outside in the beautiful fall weather and also raise some money for Open Hearts Place.”

The event is also sponsored by Edward Jones agent Rachel Weiland, REFOCUS Information Technology and Dr. Mark Brazinski of EmergeOrtho.

In addition to expansion plans, Open Hearts Place has also been busy implementing programming to help its residents move toward home ownership.

“We’re working extensively on our programming,” said Russ. “The thing about the programming, we want it to be tailored to each individual’s needs. We are definitely working on finances, we knew that would be an integral part, but we’re also working on other stuff.”

She said the goal is to provide an environment where residents can identify and work toward their own goals rather than trying to force them to follow a specific track.

“I don’t want to make it sound like it’s this program that’s doing it,” she said. “It’s these families that are doing it, not us. We’re just providing the environment.”

Russ said board members have also been working to develop partnerships with existing agencies so residents can benefit from already established programs.

“We never wanted to try to provide everything for the families,” she said. “We want to be a resource. We want to connect them with existing programs.”

Open Hearts Place residents have worked through Circles, a national program aiming to help families become more self-sufficient. She said two of the four adult residents are also currently enrolled in online classes. Open Hearts has also developed a new partnership with Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation to provide a class on the basics of home ownership for Open Hearts Place residents.

For Russ, the end goal has always been to help families work toward attaining home ownership. The rent at Open Hearts Place is income-based, with each family paying no more than 30% of their income toward rent. Families can occupy a home for up to three years and at the end of their stay, 25% of the rent they paid will be refunded to them to go toward purchasing their first home.

Russ said the goal of Open Hearts Place is not to address homelessness. Instead, its aim is to support working families with children who are struggling to afford housing even though they are “doing everything right.”

“This isn’t to address homelessness,” she told The News Herald in 2021. “It’s intended for the family who is doing everything right, but with the housing shortage and high rent, they just can’t catch up enough to move toward homeownership ...

“Having a stable place to live is a critical step toward family stability, especially for children. Children in an established neighborhood with a stable living environment do much better in school and pretty much every other aspect of their lives.”

The “Let’s Yoga and Move” fundraising event for Open Hearts Place will occur Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2-4 p.m. at Russwood Farms. Online registration can be found at www.breatheyogawellness.com. The deadline for registration is Oct. 7. Russwood Farms is at 1715 Salem Road, Morganton.

For information about Open Hearts Place or to make a donation to the nonprofit, email madelynruss@gmail.com or call 828-430-0417.