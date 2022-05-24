Nonprofit to hold community drug abuse prevention training

A local nonprofit is making plans to hold a drug abuse prevention training program open to everyone in the community.

On Friday, May 27, The Burke Substance Abuse Network will open its recently developed training program, “Secrets Revealed: The Search for the Hidden Stash,” to the public. The training will be part of the network’s monthly meeting and will be available from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as space allows.

According to Kimberly James, executive director of BSAN, the walk-through training program was designed to give parents, teachers and other community members a glimpse into the lives of teenagers and help them recognize warning signs of drug abuse.

During the program, participants will search a simulated teenage boy’s bedroom for hidden signs of drug use and other potentially destructive behaviors. After searching the room, which contains more than 60 suspicious items, participants will go to The Revelation Station where a BSAN staff member goes through each item hidden in the simulation and explains what it is and what it can be used for.

James told The News Herald that she believes this is a program every adult in Burke County will benefit from.

“I would encourage anyone and everyone to go through if they possibly can,” she said. “It’s amazing what you realize when you start paying attention to things.”

James said one of the goals is to help people re-think how we approach the disease of addiction.

“What we have realized, especially when it comes to substance use, is so many people are turning to that because it’s a coping mechanism,” she said. “I’m not saying that illegal activity should result in zero punishment ... but we also need to enable you to be able to cope better next time. It’s a two-pronged approach.”

James hopes the program will help spur conversation by giving parents, counselors, teachers and other community members the tools they need to build understanding and open dialogue with people suffering from addiction.

“The whole idea of the simulation is not to create situations for punitive reaction,” she said. “What we want is to create opportunities for conversation and to teach people to trust their gut instincts.”

In addition to experiencing “Secrets Revealed,” participants also will have the opportunity to speak to a BSAN representative about bringing the program to their place of business, church, nonprofit or community organization.

“It is a touring simulation and that’s the purpose, so we can take this simulation on location,” she said.

James does ask that organizations try to have at least 10-12 participants scheduled to experience the simulation as setting up and running it is a labor-intensive process for BSAN staff members.

“It does take about 90 minutes for us to set up and tear down,” she said. “If we had a group that wanted to go through or a church, for example, any large gathering place whether that employment or faith-based or what have you, we are more than willing to schedule it.”

The public also is invited to attend the BSAN monthly meeting, which will run from 8-10 a.m. on May 27 at the Morganton Community House. A free breakfast will be provided but James asked that participants RSVP by calling BSAN at 828-433-1221.

“Secrets Revealed: The Search for the Hidden Stash” will be open to the public at the Morganton Community House beginning at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required to experience the simulation and the program take between 45 minutes and one hour to complete. For more information or to sign up, follow the sign-up link on Facebook @BurkeSubstanceAbuseNetwork or call The Burke Substance Abuse Network at 828-433-1221. “Secrets Revealed” is limited to participants aged 21 or older.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.