Nonprofit unveils new fundraising campaign

The Burke County United Way unveiled its 2022-23 fundraising campaign at the Community House in Morganton on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The campaign, #CountOnMeIn23, set a goal of raising $400,000 during the 2022-23 fiscal year to fund the organization’s continuing mission to provide pathways for self-sufficiency and youth success.

“We’ve moved away from this old-school, classic, big United Way model of raising money,” said board member and VP of Marketing and Communications Jean VanNoppen “We’ve shifted from that to being issue-focused on housing, youth success and self-sufficiency.”

VanNoppen said the organization’s new issue-focused orientation was developed in response to the question “what do you do?”

“That’s the worst question anybody could ask us,” she said. “So, what do we do? Burke County United Way provides pathways to self-sufficiency and youth success through community collaboration.”

One of the key new initiatives addressing both goals is the BCUW child care initiative which helps working families pay for child care.

Board of Directors Chair Alan Wood said the average cost of full-time child care in Burke County is more than the yearly in-state tuition at a public North Carolina university.

According to www.countyhealthrankings.com, providing an infant in Burke County with full-time child care averages at $9,254 per year or $771 per month. This accounts for 38.4% of the median income for a single-parent family.

This summer, the BCUW childcare initiative provided nine children with 12 weeks of summer care at BCPS day care sites operated by the YMCA of Catawba Valley. This saved these families a combined $15,095.

Executive Director Maureen “Mo” Schwind told The News Herald that the program will continue into the fall as part of BCUW’s ongoing effort.

“We want to continue to help families meet their needs for child care,” she said. “We are already in conversation with YMCA on identifying families we can serve during the academic year.”

In addition to the child care assistance program, BCUW is also working on several other projects promoting its goals of self-sufficiency and youth success.

In response to recent research showing 56% of Americans are unable to cover a $1,000 emergency expense, BCUW developed The Financial Empowerment Program to provide training from a certified financial counselor to help people develop a successful financial foundation.

“The goal is increasing everybody’s understanding and control of their own finances,” said VanNoppen.

BCUW also leads the Toys for Tots effort in Burke County, partners with Burke County Public Schools for its annual Read Across America Day, provides backpacks and school supplies to children in need and partners with Foothills Nature Conservancy on the Nature Engagement Activity Trails (NEAT) project.

At the roll-out event on Wednesday, Wood said supporting low-income and working-class families in these ways becomes more important every year. He pointed to a 2019 study showing that North Carolina’s ALICE population (people living households with employment but constrained by limited income and assets) has doubled in recent years.

Wood also said more than half of low- and moderate-income people in Burke County pay at least 50% of their income toward housing.

According to BCUW’s 2022 Burke County statistics report, this means that more than 40% of North Carolinians are “barely getting by.”

Vice president of Fund Development Cheryl Shuffler said there are several ways community members can get involved in the fundraising campaign including giving, spreading the word on social media and volunteering. This winter, BCUW will also add a cryptocurrency donation option and host a community-wide scavenger hunt in 2023 called “An Amazing Race” this spring.

According to the organization’s campaign flyer there are many ways BCUW uses the donations it receives:

$20 purchases two backpacks filled with school supplies

$40 pays the registration fees for one student for before- and after-school care or summer camp

$60 pays for one week of before- and after-school care for one student

$100 provides four one-on-one financial coaching sessions with a certified financial counselor.

$150 provides one week of summer camp for one student.

After the meeting, BCUW board and staff members along with other community leaders packaged 1,400 female hygiene kits to be given to various agencies in the community. Agencies receiving kits will be:

Burke County Public Schools

New Dimensions School

NCSSM — Morganton

Burke United Christian Ministries

Burke County Literacy Council

Burke Recovery

Good Samaritan Clinic

McDowell Mission Ministries

Options

South Mountain Children’s Home

The Meeting Place Mission

The Department of Social Services

For more information about the #CountOnMeIn23 fundraising campaign, visit https://www.bcuw.org/countonmein23.