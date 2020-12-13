Nonprofits form partnership

HICKORY - ACAP-Community (Adult Children of Aging Parents) and United Church Homes and Services are pleased to announce the formation of a collaborative partnership, finalized Oct. 30, formalizing mutual support between the two area nonprofits.

ACAP’s mission, “To provide information, services, support and community for adult children as they care for their aging parents and for themselves,” fits well with UCHS, a 50-year-old industry leader among nonprofit senior living communities in North Carolina and Virginia that provides affordable housing, vibrant living, diverse programs of outreach and compassionate services, and serves more than 2,000 older adults in 11 locations. UCHS is the parent organization of Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

The partnership will enhance support for UCHS residents, clients, families and staff, as well as UCHS service area communities via ACAP’s monthly educational programs, annual symposium and audio podcasts. The partnership also will help extend the reach of ACAP, known for its educational programs that offer evidence-based information and best practices, feature local content experts as presenters, and connect caregivers with needed resources and others in their community who are caring for aging loved ones.