Nonprofits form partnership

HICKORY - ACAP-Community (Adult Children of Aging Parents) and United Church Homes and Services are pleased to announce the formation of a collaborative partnership, finalized Oct. 30, formalizing mutual support between the two area nonprofits.
ACAP’s mission, “To provide information, services, support and community for adult children as they care for their aging parents and for themselves,” fits well with UCHS, a 50-year-old industry leader among nonprofit senior living communities in North Carolina and Virginia that provides affordable housing, vibrant living, diverse programs of outreach and compassionate services, and serves more than 2,000 older adults in 11 locations. UCHS is the parent organization of Abernethy Laurels in Newton.
The partnership will enhance support for UCHS residents, clients, families and staff, as well as UCHS service area communities via ACAP’s monthly educational programs, annual symposium and audio podcasts. The partnership also will help extend the reach of ACAP, known for its educational programs that offer evidence-based information and best practices, feature local content experts as presenters, and connect caregivers with needed resources and others in their community who are caring for aging loved ones.
“United Church Homes and Services truly believes in the importance of the work that ACAP is doing,” said Lee Syria, president and CEO of United Church Homes and Services. “We are excited to be able to support the ACAP mission and their vision to grow their audience, which aligns with the UCHS mission of providing diverse programs of outreach. Together, we will be able to strengthen our individual missions by positively impacting lives and expanding our reach in offering support to aging loved ones and those who care for them!”
Mark Bumgarner, executive director of Adult Life Programs, Inc. and chair of the ACAPcommunity board of directors, agreed.
“I am delighted with the partnership between United Church Homes and Services and ACAP,” Bumgarner said. “This partnership enables both of us to serve our existing and new communities in an expanded way while remaining focused on ACAP’s core mission. Some things are simply meant to be together: macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly and ACAP and UCHS!”
Agreeing that the true beneficiaries of the partnership are those who are caring for aging loved ones and seniors, themselves, ACAP and UCHS look forward to furthering their missions and enhancing support for caregivers and professionals as they care for older adults. For more information about UCHS and its services, visit www.uchas.org. To learn more about ACAP and its programs, visit www.ACAPcommunity.org.
