It was around this time three years ago that the former Western Youth Institution was imploded to make way for a new North Carolina National Guard training center.

In August, the North Carolina National Guard Readiness Center will officially open in Morganton.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the center, located at 5515 Western Ave., Morganton.

The new facility continues the NCNG’s work toward modernization and comprehensive readiness, according to information from the state National Guard. The ceremony will include speeches from North Carolina National Guard leaders and project managers as well as a video presentation detailing the facility’s construction timeline and advanced features, it said.

The training center campus will hold three buildings totaling 66,000 square feet on the 38 acres. It will be the first regional readiness center ‘HUB’ for the state, plans for it have said.

The new facility will have approximately 30 full-time staff who will work in the facility but it also will be a regional training center for the 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of the 113th Sustainment Brigade and the 505th Engineer Battalion of the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, enabling training and readiness for years to come, according to information from the National Guard.

The largest building is the readiness center that has a two-story classroom/administration wing and a one-story unit storage/locker room wing connected by an assembly hall/kitchen wing. Support buildings are a training bay facility and a storage building, according to the plans.

There is parking for 250 vehicles with some parking spaces specifically designated for motorcycles, an entrance plaza, courtyard, secure military vehicle storage yard, loading ramp, covered wash bay and a half-mile physical training track, according to the plans.

The site cost and construction of the new facility is approximately $31 million, with a total cost of $37 million, which included design costs, demolition of the high rise prison, debris removal and construction, according to NC National Guard officials.

Officials say a regional training center will provide quicker response to state emergencies and improve readiness for deployments.

It’s not the first regional Readiness Center the NC National Guard has opened in the state.

It opened a Readiness Center in Wilmington in 2021 that is headquarters for the 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, according to the NC National Guard.