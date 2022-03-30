 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Carolina School for the Deaf celebrates homecoming

The N.C. School for the Deaf crowned Brittany Benitez as homecoming queen and Jada Hill as homecoming princess.

The N.C. School for the Deaf held its annual homecoming celebration Saturday, March 28.

Usually, the school celebrates homecoming in October, but due to COVID-19 restrictions in place then, it was unable to hold the event. Instead of canceling it altogether, the students voted to postpone homecoming until March, hoping to be able to hold the event then.

The annual event took place on Saturday evening, and a 2021-22 homecoming queen and princess were crowned at the event.

Brittany Benitez, of Belmont, was crowned homecoming queen. Benitez is a senior who has participated in basketball, soccer, robotics, the school’s vocational program, and is completing graduation requirements and holding an off-campus part-time job. She was escorted by her brother, Kevin Benitez.

Jada Hill, of Charlotte, was crowned homecoming princess. Hill is a senior who has participated in basketball, soccer, robotics, track, academic bowl, Student Body Government, and the Student Forum in the residential program. She was escorted by school staff member Charley Vlkojan.

Sgt. 1st Class Edmund Long presented the roses, and Jaden George crowned the princess and queen.

Other members of the NCSD homecoming court were:

  • Magritte Chear, of Greensboro, representing the senior class.
  • Pareece Hall, of Mint Hill, representing the senior class.
