North Carolina School for the Deaf Recognized by National Accreditation Body

The North Carolina School for the Deaf has received notice that it will be recommended for prestigious accolade in April.
On Wednesday, March 9, more than two hundred (NCSD) faculty, students, staff and family members packed into the auditorium in the main building to hear the results of the accreditation process conducted by the Conference of Educational Administrators of Schools and Programs for the Deaf (CEASD). Three members of the visiting CEASD accreditation team presented their findings to the packed room, telling the crowd about the progress they’ve seen the school make in recent years and giving suggestions for how NCSD can continue to move forward. At the end of the presentation, the visiting accreditation team presented the room with their recommendation that NCSD receive full accreditation from CEASD.
According to School Director Mark Patrick, NCSD is already accredited by COGNIA for its academic programs but said that CEASD accreditation sets the school apart as an elite institution for the deaf.
“It is absolutely a big deal for us; we are now a part of a very elite group of schools for the deaf from across the nation with this accreditation,” Patrick said. “It puts you in high regard that your program is recognized by this organization.”
Patrick explained that CEASD’s accreditation process is a more rigorous and thorough and therefore holds the school to a much higher standard.
“It’s quite rigorous,” Patrick said. “CEASD has twelves standards that you have to satisfy and COGNIA has three standards that are all academically based. The twelve standards with CEASD are globally based across all of the areas that a school for the deaf would have.”
According to Patrick, the process is extremely thorough and has take more than 18 months to complete.
“The first thing that we had to do is there is a self-assessment process,” Patrick said. “You go through that long self-assessment process,and you identify what your observations and positives are and then what you feel like are your areas of improvement and reflections.”
Patrick said that throughout the process, NCSD worked on improving in the areas they self-identified as needing improvement before submitting their final report this January. After the report was submitted, CEASD determined that the school was ready for the visiting accreditation team to come observe the results of their work.
Patrick said that receiving full accreditation on the first attempt is not an easy task and takes a tremendous amount of dedication from everyone involved.
“It’s not just me,” he said. “Our entire leadership team led this challenge. It was incredibly emotional, and I was just elated because of the hours and hours and months and months of work that go into this.”
Patrick said he is especially proud of his team’s achievement considering the high number of young teachers and new staff members and administrators who have recently joined the NCSD team. He specifically pointed out the impact Interim Principal Shirley Fore has made in an extremely short time.
“In five months, our interim principle has changed the trajectory of our school,” Patrick said. “It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”
NCSD was last accredited by CEASD in 2015, but since the recognition only lasts for five years, its accreditation lapsed in 2020. Patrick, who came to the school in early 2020 only eight weeks before the COVID-19-related shutdowns began, said one of his first priorities was to being the renewal process for CEASD accreditation.
Patrick said one of the highlights of Wednesday's presentation was the visiting accreditation team’s recognition of the culture-shift that he is leading at NCSD. He said he has worked very hard since coming to the school to promote a student-focused culture at the school.
“The biggest part of the culture for me is having a student-centered approach to everything that we do,” Patrick said. “That has to be primary … having a student-centered culture is always, in my opinion, going to bring you to a successful outcome.”
He said that while the culture shift has been a significant challenge for many faculty and leadership team members, he tries to lead by example and is excited by the changes he has seen in the school in recent months. He said he is driven by the impact the school continues to make on students and families across the 46 counties it serves.
“I take the 80 hours a week that I work to heart because I know how important and impactful this school is to a small number of students,” Patrick said. “What it means to those 70 students, there is no measurement for it.”
During the presentation, the members of the visiting accreditation team congratulated the school for the progress they have made and challenged them to continue moving forward. Patrick said he is already putting plans into place that will help NCSD continue to make progress to better serve students, families and the community.
“This is just the beginning,” Patrick said. “We’re going to continue to focus on being that student-centered school that is going to base everything we do on the outcomes of our students.”
Patrick said the school will be recognized for its accomplishment at the CEASD annual spring conference during the last week in April in Salt Lake City, UT.
