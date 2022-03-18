North Carolina School for the Deaf Recognized by National Accreditation Body

He said that while the culture shift has been a significant challenge for many faculty and leadership team members, he tries to lead by example and is excited by the changes he has seen in the school in recent months. He said he is driven by the impact the school continues to make on students and families across the 46 counties it serves.

“I take the 80 hours a week that I work to heart because I know how important and impactful this school is to a small number of students,” Patrick said. “What it means to those 70 students, there is no measurement for it.”

During the presentation, the members of the visiting accreditation team congratulated the school for the progress they have made and challenged them to continue moving forward. Patrick said he is already putting plans into place that will help NCSD continue to make progress to better serve students, families and the community.

“This is just the beginning,” Patrick said. “We’re going to continue to focus on being that student-centered school that is going to base everything we do on the outcomes of our students.”

Patrick said the school will be recognized for its accomplishment at the CEASD annual spring conference during the last week in April in Salt Lake City, UT.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com