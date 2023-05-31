Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

National Wildlife Federation, America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, has recognized that North Liberty School has successfully created a Certified Schoolyard Habitat through its Garden for Wildlife program. North Liberty has joined with more than 5,000 schools nationwide that have transformed schoolyards into thriving wildlife habitats that provide essential elements needed by all wildlife — natural food sources, clean water, cover, and places to raise young. The habitat also serves as an outdoor education site where students can engage in cross-curricular learning in a hands-on way.

Certification also makes North Liberty’s Certified Wildlife Habitat part of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to restore critical habitat for pollinators. Liz Soper, director of K-12 Programs for the National Wildlife Federation, said, “We are excited to have another school join our growing list of more than 5,000 certified Schoolyard Habitats. Kids can now personally experience nature through hands-on learning in an outdoor environment.”

North Liberty’s Principal Lisa Summey said, “As the principal of this great school, we are excited to be able to provide hands-on learning opportunities for our students in our new Outdoor Learning Classroom and Garden. The North Liberty habitat is a sanctuary for our students and has truly been a community effort. Local contributions to North Liberty’s Sensory Garden have allowed us to create this amazing space and qualify as a Certified Schoolyard Habitat.”

Those local contributions include:

High school students in construction classes at Freedom, East Burke and Patton helped with the raised garden beds for students with mobility issues, giving them easier access.

Lowe’s Hardware donated flowers for each of the raised garden beds and all around the school.

North Liberty School received a grant in October 2022 through N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council to fund an outdoor classroom, a solar greenhouse, a wheelchair-accessible pathway and a musical sunflower.

Tony Rudisill’s Patton High School CTE construction class, with the help of Freedom High School’s CTE construction classes, built new additions to North Liberty’s High School Sensory Garden.

The grant was also used to purchase nine new butterfly bushes, a sunflower spinner and a birdbath from Settlemyre Nursery in Drexel.

Wild Birds Unlimited in Hickory donated two pole systems, three bird feeders and a bag of “No Mess” bird food.

Several of North Liberty’s high school classes planted sunflowers, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and other vegetables in our raised beds and in the greenhouse.

BCPS and the grounds crews added new mulch and pea gravel, planted grass and assembled benches to complete our habitat.

“Congratulations to the students and staff at North Liberty on earning certified habitat status on this garden project,” said Dr. Mike Swan, Burke County Public Schools superintendent. “I know it has been a labor of love and is a great benefit to the school. It is an honor to have others recognize these efforts and what a neat and beneficial space this is.”

NWF’s Garden for Wildlife program encourages responsible gardening that helps pollinators and other wildlife thrive. It encourages planting with native species like milkweed and discouraging chemical pesticide use. With nearly 200,000 locations and growing, NWF’s Certified Wildlife Habitats and Community Wildlife Habitats recognize individuals, schools, groups and whole communities committed to providing habitat for wildlife, including pollinators. Each of the nearly 200,000 certified locations provides food, water, cover and places to raise young. This makes yards, schools, businesses, places of worship, campuses, parks, farms and other community-based landscapes into wildlife sanctuaries.

For more information on gardening for wildlife and details on how an entire community can become certified, visit www.nwf.org/habitat or call 1-800-822-9919. For more National Wildlife Federation news, visit: www.nwf.org/news. National Wildlife Federation is America’s largest conservation organization, inspiring Americans to protect wildlife for our children’s future.