Nurse awarded for excellence

LENOIR - Juanita Carlton, CNAII, CHPNA, QDCP, a certified nursing assistant at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, recently received the 2020 Sharon O. Dixon Clinical Excellence Award from The Carolinas Center. The award is presented annually to a hospice clinical staff member from North and South Carolina who raises the level of clinical excellence in his or her organization through exemplary leadership and care delivery skills.

“Juanita Carlton does not have to be asked to do the extras that define personalized hospice care in its purest sense,” said Lisa Caviness, public relations and marketing specialist for Caldwell Hospice. “She does it as a way of life. She listens, she cares and then she acts to help patients experience joy—the simple joys that even a terminal disease cannot take away. A snowfall, freshly painted fingernails, a matching gown, a visit from Santa—not required, not exactly clinical, but oh so important. In short, Juanita majors in small moments with big meanings.”

A 28-year veteran to Caldwell Hospice, it is no wonder she is often asked to share her expertise with newcomers.

“We often request Juanita to train new CNAs in the type of special care she provides,” said Caldwell Hospice CEO Cathy Swanson.