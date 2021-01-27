Nurse dies after battle with virus

“It’s very hard when it’s one of your own,” Wike said. “I’m new to this hospital, I’m not new to medicine, but I’ve never had to take care of someone that I really cared about, and that was hard. All the nurses, you could tell how much of an impact that she had on them, because it took a lot [for] us to keep our emotions at bay to take care of her and to take care of the other critical care patients. It was very hard.”

The care that they administered to McMahan meant the world to Matthews and her family.

“They’ll never know how much it means to me and my family,” Matthews said. “The love that they showed her, and support that they cared for her day after day, and they would go and talk to her and let her know that they were there, and be with her. I think she found comfort and peace in knowing that those people were who were there for her up until the end.”

Her faith, too, kept her strong throughout her battle, Matthews said. She was devoted to her faith and church, and was the discipleship training director at Zion Baptist Church.

“She wasn’t scared at all, she had no fear with it,” Matthews said. “That, I am very thankful for … she knew where her heart was and that this was not it on this side of eternity.”