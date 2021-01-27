Nurse dies after battle with virus

Burke County native Madalyn McMahan led a life full of helping and loving others, both on and off the clock of her nursing job.
“She was a very loving lady,” said G’Lellier Matthews, her daughter. “She never met a stranger. She got along with everybody.”
At just 58-years-old, the nurse of 25 years succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday after an almost two-week battle with the virus.
She was diagnosed with the virus shortly after Matthews was hospitalized with it, and ended up getting hospitalized with the virus the same day her daughter was released for the first time.
“She put up a hard fight and she overcome many things with the COVID and the sickness that she had,” Matthews said. “She pulled through, she had a small heart attack, but I tell you she pulled through that and she continued to make progress until about last weekend.”
For years, McMahan, who worked at Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir, was a mentor for nurses and others at the hospital.
“There were many, many nurses, and even CNAs, and even people who have gone on higher than her, that she mentored over the years and really kind of took under her wing and tried to guide through the years in their nursing careers, too,” Matthews said.
One of those people was Mykah Wike, a nurse practitioner who came to the Lenoir hospital in October.
“She was one of the first nurses I actually met there,” Wike said. “She worked on the telemetry unit, and, for me, I could tell immediately she knew her ropes. That was her hospital. I mean, she trained so many of the nurses that were there.”
She was always someone people could rely on, Wike said. That dependability went beyond just her nursing skills.
“She was the person that kind of kept my spirits up when I would be having a bad night,” Wike said. “She would be like, ‘hang in there kiddo, you got this, hang in there kiddo.’ It’s going to be really hard not hearing her say that.”
McMahan always had everyone’s back.
“She used to say, ‘I’ll take care of you, don’t worry,’” Wike said. “‘I’ll take care of you.’”
It was clear that McMahan knew her colleagues would take care of her, too, because when it came time to be hospitalized, she wouldn’t go anywhere else.
“She went into Caldwell,” Matthews said. “She wouldn’t have been no other place but Caldwell. The staff over there loved her just like she was their own. The very people she worked side by side with, day by day, were the ones that took care of her all the way up to Monday when we let her go.”
Wike and McMahan’s other coworkers were some of the people who cared for her during her hospitalization.
“It’s very hard when it’s one of your own,” Wike said. “I’m new to this hospital, I’m not new to medicine, but I’ve never had to take care of someone that I really cared about, and that was hard. All the nurses, you could tell how much of an impact that she had on them, because it took a lot [for] us to keep our emotions at bay to take care of her and to take care of the other critical care patients. It was very hard.”
The care that they administered to McMahan meant the world to Matthews and her family.
“They’ll never know how much it means to me and my family,” Matthews said. “The love that they showed her, and support that they cared for her day after day, and they would go and talk to her and let her know that they were there, and be with her. I think she found comfort and peace in knowing that those people were who were there for her up until the end.”
Her faith, too, kept her strong throughout her battle, Matthews said. She was devoted to her faith and church, and was the discipleship training director at Zion Baptist Church.
“She wasn’t scared at all, she had no fear with it,” Matthews said. “That, I am very thankful for … she knew where her heart was and that this was not it on this side of eternity.”
Matthews said having faith and a strong relationship with the Lord is how McMahan would have wanted people to honor her memory.
“The best way that anybody could honor her … is to know that she loved her Lord and savior more than anything and knew that this world was not it for her,” Matthews said. “She would, more than anything, love to see people make sure that they have a relationship with Jesus Christ.”
Matthews, who is just 36-years-old, still is on oxygen after her COVID-19 diagnosis. As she and her family plan McMahan’s funeral, she said she hopes people will take the virus seriously.
“It’s real,” she said. “It’s something to not fool around with. It’s very real. Keep your family as safe as possible. Wear your masks … if it means just keeping one other person safe out there just to wear a mask and wash your hands and stay home when you don’t have to go out, because it’s everywhere … You don’t want any more devastation than what it’s already caused so many people out there and losing people that you truly love, and it could’ve been prevented.”
