Nurse practitioner joins clinic

CHINA GROVE - Jessica Craft, MSN, FNP-C, ACHPN, has joined Carolina Caring’s Palliative Medicine Clinic – China Grove as a nurse practitioner.

The clinic offers one of the few programs in Rowan County that offers specialized palliative medicine to seriously ill patients and their families.

Craft earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Gardner-Webb University and a Master of Science in Nursing from South University. Prior to joining Carolina Caring, she spent more than two years at Hospice of Iredell County.

As a community-based health care provider, Craft will work alongside a team of doctors, nurses, social workers and chaplains to provide expert, customized care to patients navigating chronic conditions and serious illnesses. She will partner with each patient’s regular physician and their family caregivers to manage the pain and other symptoms caused by their illness and help them make the most of each day.

“It’s so rewarding to work with adults and seniors in our community,” Craft said. “The compassionate and individualized care we bring to our patients helps them live their best life.”

For more information about the Palliative Medicine Clinic – China Grove, visit CarolinaCaring.org/chinagroveclinic.