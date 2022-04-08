Nurse practitioner joins home care organization

NEWTON -- Latyeasaral “Tye” Bennett, MSN, FNP-C, has joined PACE@Home as a nurse practitioner.

PACE@Home is a program of all-inclusive care for older adults that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. PACE@Home is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant.

Bennett earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Queen’s University of Charlotte and a Master of Science from South University in Savannah, Georgia. She has more than five years of experience as a nurse practitioner and 13 years as a nurse working in a variety of settings, including assisted living centers and skilled nursing facilities. Bennett provides expert care for a wide variety of health conditions, with a special passion for helping patients and families manage the symptoms of dementia.

“I love acting as a trusted resource for our participants and families,” Bennett said. “Being able to provide them with all-inclusive care is so beneficial to their overall well-being and creates the right environment to provide the highest standard of care.”

Bennett is described as a compassionate provider who believes in delivering quality, patient-centered care, ensuring patients and families are involved in decision-making for treatment options.

For more information on PACE@Home, visit pace-at-home.org or call 828-468-3980 or TTY: 800-735-2962.