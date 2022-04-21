 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolina Caring

Nurse practitioner joins House Calls program

Carolina Caring Carrie Mitchell photo

Carrie Mitchell is a nurse practitioner with the House Calls program of Carolina Caring.

 Submitted, Carolina Caring

Carrie Mitchell, MSN, FNP-C, has joined Carolina Caring House Calls as nurse practitioner.

Designed to increase access to routine medical care for patients experiencing a serious illness, the House Calls program serves patients living in Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties with plans to expand the program to additional counties throughout western North Carolina in the coming year.

Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University. She also earned a post-master’s certificate from the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, and has more than 10 years of health care experience in multiple settings, including hospitals and outpatient clinics.

“I love working with patients and their families to help them access the care they need at home,” Mitchell said. “It's so rewarding when we are able make an impact in someone’s life by providing care in their environment where they are most comfortable.”

Mitchell is a proud wife and mother who believes in delivering quality care to her patients. When she is not working, she enjoys camping and spending time with family and friends.

For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/housecalls or call 828-466-0466.

