Nurse receives statewide recognition

Carol Ervin, BSN, RN, with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, has been selected for this year’s list of the Great 100 Nurses in North Carolina. The statewide recognition is a once-in-a-lifetime honor.

Selection as a Great 100 highlights nursing excellence and is a testament to a nurse’s outstanding professionalism and dedication to their patients, families, colleagues, and community. The list is compiled by The Great 100 Inc., a grassroots, peer recognition organization that honors the nursing profession in North Carolina. The group recognizes nursing excellence and provides scholarships to nursing students across the state.

Ervin, who serves at the director of nursing practice and behavioral health services, has been a nurse for 34 years. She has been called a true servant – one that provides hope and restores dignity for those struggling to live with mental illness and addiction.

“Carol has dedicated her career to caring for patients,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. “She exhibits kindness, compassion, empathy and respect to patients and staff daily. I can think of no better person to be named a Great 100.”

Ervin received a congratulatory plaque and flowers on Wednesday, Sept. 9, as her hospital colleagues watched virtually.