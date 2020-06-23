Nursing home honors COVID-19 survivors at facility

A red carpet was rolled out at the entrance of Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation for a special celebration Tuesday.

Staff members and family members of residents waited outside, family members in their cars and staff members standing in a semi-circle while they honored and celebrated residents who survived COVID-19.

Lola Gantt, 92, was one of the survivors celebrated Tuesday morning.

“I’m feeling great today,” said Gantt, a recent COVID-19 survivor. “It’s the first time I’ve been outside since when.”

She said the novel coronavirus wasn’t too bad for her, but it wasn’t ideal.

“Well, it wasn’t exactly what I was hoping for,” Gantt said.

Lola’s son, Kevin Gantt, said he had only been able to see his mother through glass since early March.

“She come through it, so we’re very thankful,” he said.

John Altschul, administrator at Grace Heights, said the facility will be holding ceremonies like this for the next couple of weeks while they celebrate residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

“We’ve invited the families to come drive through and take pictures of their loved ones with their bouquet of flowers,” Altschul said. “Just looking forward to celebrating the triumph it is to conquer COVID.”

Grace Heights was hit hard by COVID-19, with 57 residents and 32 staff members contracting the novel coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Thirteen residents died after contracting the virus.