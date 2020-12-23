Nursing homes, care facilities help residents celebrate holidays

As the coronavirus pandemic has severely limited visitation for residents in nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, some local care facilities have shared how they are going to help residents connect with loved ones this Christmas while keeping them safe from COVID-19:
Autumn Care of Drexel
Travis Alfaro, administrator of Autumn Care of Drexel, said the facility is following COVID-19 visitation protocols outlined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are dependent on a facility’s outbreak status and case numbers in the area. Autumn Care is still relying heavily on virtual connections, but has been able to accommodate some socially distanced, in-person visits under certain circumstances, mainly outdoors or with a window between a resident and a visitor.
“The visitation throughout this whole COVID crisis has been completely dictated based on what the state regulations are,” Alfaro said.
He said Autumn Care is using every resource at its disposal to help residents keep in touch with loved ones this Christmas, despite the restrictions.
“We offer GoToMeetings, Zoom meetings and FaceTime,” Alfaro said. “I have residents with iPads. I think we have been given iPads from the state specifically in relation to those visitation (policies).”
Throughout the holiday season, staffers at Autumn Care have made special efforts to keep up a festive atmosphere to help residents cope with the mandated isolation and feel some Christmas spirit.
“We’ve offered Christmas-themed activities,” Alfaro said. “We’re not allowed necessarily to do group activities, depending on COVID status, but different leisure activities they can do independently, or that they can do with a specific staff member.”
Examples of activities include completing holiday-themed adult coloring pages and word puzzles, listening to Christmas music and readings and enjoying seasonal snacks.
Carolina Caring/Catawba Valley Hospice House
Staffers at Catawba Valley Hospice House of Carolina Caring, a regional hospice facility that serves multiple counties, including Burke, explained its visitation policy.
“Carolina Caring is restricting visitation, but we allow each patient to have a total of six visitors — but only three are allowed in a patient’s room at a time — between the hours of 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.” staffers at the hospice said. “Each visitor must be screened each day, and their temperature and screening questions must be documented.”
The hospice is using technology, such as FaceTime, to help connect patients with loved ones while keeping them safe. They are doing what they can to make the holidays a positive experience for those in their care.
“This Christmas, we have given each patient a festively decorated mini Christmas tree their family can take with them when their loved one leaves,” staff said. “We also have a holiday wreath on each patient’s door and have distributed Christmas cards created by local school children.”
Grace Ridge Retirement Community
The Grace Ridge Retirement Community also is using every resource it has to make sure residents have a good Christmas and stay connected with family members.
“Grace Ridge has taken on the U.S. Marines motto: “Adapt and overcome,” said Chris Romick, executive director of Grace Ridge. “We have worked hard to keep ahead of the curve at every phase of this pandemic. Having multiple levels of care (skilled nursing, assisted living, Alzheimer’s care and a large independent living population) has created unique barriers to protect all residents and teammates — adapting to the ever-changing protocols and mandates is a job in itself.
“The holidays create an even more challenging situation. As we have seen from Thanksgiving, gatherings and travel are a threat, especially to our population. We will maintain strict visitation protocols and prefer outside guests limit visitations as much as possible. This approach has helped us so far.”
Residents and staffers have embraced virtual technology.
“Zoom parties have been a great release for our independent residents,” Romick said. “Our wellness manager, Kelli Huggins, has become a pro at utilizing our theater room as a big screen Zoom party room. We have invested in additional tablets that allow staff to carry around and help our health center residents FaceTime and Zoom at any time of the day. We have a healthy schedule of family connection times using these tablets.”
He acknowledged the role visitation restrictions have played in making sure residents can enjoy another Christmas.
“Actually, our tight mitigations over the past 10 months is a blessing this holiday season,” Romick said. “Some residents have been extremely cautious and have hardly left campus and are now able to take advantage of knowing some of their community neighbors have done the same. These individuals do live inside a self-made safe zone and are able to confidently enjoy each other’s company during the holidays.”
He stressed how Grace Ridge is committed to ensuring the safety of its residents.
“This is an unprecedented year,” Romick said. “But COVID does not take a holiday, and we need to keep our mitigations intact no matter what day it is. Most of our residents and families have come to appreciate this strategy. I assure you Santa will reward them all!”
