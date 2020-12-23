Nursing homes, care facilities help residents celebrate holidays

“Zoom parties have been a great release for our independent residents,” Romick said. “Our wellness manager, Kelli Huggins, has become a pro at utilizing our theater room as a big screen Zoom party room. We have invested in additional tablets that allow staff to carry around and help our health center residents FaceTime and Zoom at any time of the day. We have a healthy schedule of family connection times using these tablets.”

He acknowledged the role visitation restrictions have played in making sure residents can enjoy another Christmas.

“Actually, our tight mitigations over the past 10 months is a blessing this holiday season,” Romick said. “Some residents have been extremely cautious and have hardly left campus and are now able to take advantage of knowing some of their community neighbors have done the same. These individuals do live inside a self-made safe zone and are able to confidently enjoy each other’s company during the holidays.”

He stressed how Grace Ridge is committed to ensuring the safety of its residents.

“This is an unprecedented year,” Romick said. “But COVID does not take a holiday, and we need to keep our mitigations intact no matter what day it is. Most of our residents and families have come to appreciate this strategy. I assure you Santa will reward them all!”

