NWS: Damage from storms ruled as tornadic damage

Some local residents had their homes and properties damaged by the strong storms that tore through Burke County on Saturday night.
Along the McDowell County line, the National Weather Service ruled that there was tornadic activity.
Abby Redman, a Burke County resident who lives off Camelot Drive near Bost Road in Morganton, said she was in Tennessee when the storm occurred. A neighbor called to check on her, and that’s when Redman was made aware that her home had been damaged by the storm.
She allowed The News Herald staff to view the damage to her home from the inside and out. Large trees were seen uprooted outside the house, which crushed her deck when they fell. A neighboring property had two downed trees, both of which fell onto the roof of the home.
On Monday, National Weather Service officials ruled a storm in McDowell County near the Burke line to have been a weak tornado. The EF0 tornado was confirmed beginning 4 miles north of the Dysartsville community and ending 4 miles east-southeast of Nebo in McDowell. Its estimated peak winds were 80 mph, and it traveled along a path 180 yards wide for 0.62 miles.
The Enhanced Fujita scale defines an EF0 tornado as having winds of 65-85 mph with minor damage possible.
According to the weather service summary report of the McDowell tornado: “Most of the damage along the subsequent path was uprooted mature trees, with a few smaller tree trunks snapped. A shed had its flat roof torn off. Tornado was confirmed in this case mainly by some trees having fallen in a convergent pattern. Some tree damage left and right of the tornado path most likely was caused by straight-line winds accompanying the event.”
“The actual tornado length on the ground was just over a half-mile moving north parallel to Muddy Creek Road and the Burke-McDowell county line,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster from Foothills Action Network.
