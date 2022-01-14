NWS: Snow estimates for Burke range from 6 to 18 inches

The signs of a winter storm all are lining up: empty bread shelves, milk sold out and a forecast showing Burke getting up to a foot and a half of snow this weekend.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, released a map Friday afternoon on the organization’s Facebook page showing the highest elevations of Burke County forecasted to get from 12-18 inches of snow.
The map showed the majority of Burke County is expected to get 8-12 inches of snow, with the eastern-most portion of the county in for 6-8 inches of snow.
On top of the snow expected, the NWS forecast shows low temperatures over the next several night in the lower 20s and even dipping down to the teens Monday night. The high Sunday, when most of the snow is expected to fall, isn’t expected to get out of the 20s, with high temperatures expected to push the upper 30s Monday.
A winter storm warning was issued by the NWS on Friday that will take effect at 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday night for greater Burke County. It warns that travel could be nearly impossible across the area, and at least scattered power outages and tree damage are expected from ice and gusty winds.
Severe winter weather is something local and state officials started preparing for Thursday, with Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Commissioners, executing a state of emergency that took effect Friday morning. Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts issued a state of emergency that took effect Friday morning.
Gov. Roy Cooper also signed a state of emergency order Thursday.
None of the orders posed any restrictions, but instead opened up local and state entities to apply for federal reimbursement if the weather event qualifies for it. Cooper’s state of emergency also activated state resources to respond to the storm, according to a release from his office.
North Carolina Department of Transportation trucks could be seen Friday spreading brine around roads in Burke County, and city road crews were set to do the same.
A release from Cooper’s office said NCDOT crews will be working as quickly as possible to clear snow from roads, but response times are expected to be shorter than normal because of labor shortages impacting crews.
Transportation officials recommend staying off the roads once conditions deteriorate, but if travel is unavoidable, drivers should slow down, leave plenty of room between vehicles and be sure to clear snow and ice off your vehicle.
If stranded, pull off the highway, stay in your vehicle and call for help, the release from Cooper’s office said. Drivers should not set out on foot unless they can see a building nearby where they can take shelter.
The release offered the following tips from North Carolina Emergency Management officials:
- Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a supply of medication in your home.
- Keep cellphones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.
- Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.
- Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.
- Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.
- Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.
- Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.
- Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.
- Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.
Burke County residents who experience a power outage can report them to their electric company at the following numbers:
- City of Morganton: 828-438-5277
- Duke Energy: 800-769-3766
- Rutherford Electric: 1-800-228-9756 or 828-584-1410
County officials asked residents to only call 911 for true emergencies.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.