NWS: Snow estimates for Burke range from 6 to 18 inches

The signs of a winter storm all are lining up: empty bread shelves, milk sold out and a forecast showing Burke getting up to a foot and a half of snow this weekend.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, released a map Friday afternoon on the organization’s Facebook page showing the highest elevations of Burke County forecasted to get from 12-18 inches of snow.

The map showed the majority of Burke County is expected to get 8-12 inches of snow, with the eastern-most portion of the county in for 6-8 inches of snow.

On top of the snow expected, the NWS forecast shows low temperatures over the next several night in the lower 20s and even dipping down to the teens Monday night. The high Sunday, when most of the snow is expected to fall, isn’t expected to get out of the 20s, with high temperatures expected to push the upper 30s Monday.

A winter storm warning was issued by the NWS on Friday that will take effect at 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday night for greater Burke County. It warns that travel could be nearly impossible across the area, and at least scattered power outages and tree damage are expected from ice and gusty winds.