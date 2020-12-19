NWS: Too early to predict white Christmas

For those dreaming of a white Christmas, the National Weather Service says it might be time to pump the brakes.

Heading into the weekend, the NWS’ Greenville-Spartanburg office said it’s just too soon to know if snow will come on Dec. 25, and that it’s also important to keep in mind that the odds of such an event are low.

“We've already started seeing the rumors about snow on Christmas Day,” read a post on the office’s Facebook page. “It's possible, but there are some important caveats: One, if anyone says that snow is ‘expected’ a week in advance, they don't understand computer modeling. Two, the odds of a white Christmas are incredibly low. But we can always hope! And no matter what — it never hurts to be prepared!”

Locally based Foothills Action Network agrees that it’s too soon to know exactly what the area will have in store weather-wise on Christmas Day, but acknowledges that temperatures will be requisitely frigid.

“Definitely too early (to know for sure),” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with FAN. “The cold, however — it looks to be coming. Coldest of the season.”