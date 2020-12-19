NWS: Too early to predict white Christmas

For those dreaming of a white Christmas, the National Weather Service says it might be time to pump the brakes.
Heading into the weekend, the NWS’ Greenville-Spartanburg office said it’s just too soon to know if snow will come on Dec. 25, and that it’s also important to keep in mind that the odds of such an event are low.
“We've already started seeing the rumors about snow on Christmas Day,” read a post on the office’s Facebook page. “It's possible, but there are some important caveats: One, if anyone says that snow is ‘expected’ a week in advance, they don't understand computer modeling. Two, the odds of a white Christmas are incredibly low. But we can always hope! And no matter what — it never hurts to be prepared!”
Locally based Foothills Action Network agrees that it’s too soon to know exactly what the area will have in store weather-wise on Christmas Day, but acknowledges that temperatures will be requisitely frigid.
“Definitely too early (to know for sure),” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with FAN. “The cold, however — it looks to be coming. Coldest of the season.”
According to the NWS, the most recent white Christmas for the region came in 2010. That year, Burke County got 5-9 inches of snow from Dec. 25-26 in what the weather service described as a heavy snowfall event.
“The weather feature that produced the snow was an area of low pressure that moved across the southeastern United States, then strengthened significantly off the coast before moving northeast,” the NWS’ Laurence Lee and Patrick Moore wrote in a report on the storm.
Historically, though, the odds of Burke County receiving at least 1 inch of snow on Dec. 25 is between 0-10%.
Seven days in advance of the holiday, the National Weather Service’s forecast showed a projected high of 40 degrees on Christmas Day, with mostly sunny conditions.
In the run up to Christmas, the week’s local weather is forecast to be warmer than it was this past week.
Following just a 20% chance of snow showers after midnight on a 31-degree, mostly cloudy Saturday night, Sunday’s forecast calls for a 20% slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., followed by a 20% slight chance of rain showers. Skies will be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 49. Sunday night’s forecast has a 30% chance of rain showers, mainly between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the low temperature will be around 34.
On Monday, the NWS forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions and a high near 54. Monday night is forecast as mostly clear with a low around 33. Similarly, Tuesday is forecast as sunny with a high near 54 and Tuesday night as mostly clear with a low around 29.
Then on Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecast carries mostly sunny skies with a high near 55. Wednesday is forecast for a 40% chance of rain and snow showers, mostly cloudy skies and a low around 36.
On Christmas Eve, the NWS forecast says rain and snow showers are likely, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52. Then on Thursday night, the forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 25.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
