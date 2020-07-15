Oak Hill fire camp postponed for COVID-19

"We'll still do a lot of the same things we've done in our summer camp, it will just be extended," Crossan said.

She believes offering the camp is important for the youth.

"I think it's important for the youth also to come in and volunteer their time to understand what it means to be there for your community," Crossan said. "I think it gives them a broader [understanding] of what is out there to help your community. There's things that the department does that's not fire related that helps our community as well. The camaraderie, the team work, all these are things they can learn being a junior or even at summer camp."

And the youth is crucial for the future of fire departments as well.

"The youth is our future," Crossan said. "Especially in a volunteer fire department, young people will be the future of that."

Many junior firefighters have joined the fire department after participating in the camp, Crossan said.

The department allows anyone from any part of the county to participate in the camp or in their junior firefighter program, even though they can't always stay at the department when they're old enough to be full-fledged firefighters because they live out of district.