Oak Hill fire camp postponed for COVID-19

Different events and summer programs have been cancelled left and right because of COVID-19, but Oak Hill Fire and Rescue is trying to keep their summer camp going -- though it may happen over the course of several weeks instead.
For the last three years, the camp has offered kids ages 11-17 a chance to learn life-saving and firefighting practices, including CPR and how to use a fire extinguisher. Last year, campers were even able to don firefighter gear and use the same equipment firefighters use to pry open doors in fires.
But this year, COVID-19 had other plans, so Oak Hill Fire and Rescue Lt. Rebecca Crossan said the department made a tough decision.
"This year we decided because the virus is still rampant in parts and the school system still has yet to determine what they're going to do, so it was best that we just postponed it this year so that we would not endanger any of the youth that we have," Crossan said.
That doesn't mean they're saying goodbye to the camp for 2020.
"We decided when everything settles down, and it becomes a safer environment, we will do weekend camps," Crossan said.
She said the department still is working out the final details on what the camp will look like with its modified schedule, and will announce more details later. She hopes the camp will give kids a break from whatever they're doing at school and give parents a break.
"We'll still do a lot of the same things we've done in our summer camp, it will just be extended," Crossan said.
She believes offering the camp is important for the youth.
"I think it's important for the youth also to come in and volunteer their time to understand what it means to be there for your community," Crossan said. "I think it gives them a broader [understanding] of what is out there to help your community. There's things that the department does that's not fire related that helps our community as well. The camaraderie, the team work, all these are things they can learn being a junior or even at summer camp."
And the youth is crucial for the future of fire departments as well.
"The youth is our future," Crossan said. "Especially in a volunteer fire department, young people will be the future of that."
Many junior firefighters have joined the fire department after participating in the camp, Crossan said.
The department allows anyone from any part of the county to participate in the camp or in their junior firefighter program, even though they can't always stay at the department when they're old enough to be full-fledged firefighters because they live out of district.
"We take any juniors, even if they're out of district, they're allowed to be in our district as a junior," Crossan said. "We feel that, if they want to join, we're not going to refuse them as junior. We're going to teach them, we're going to watch them grow into firefighters, and hopefully they leave when they come time to be of age to go ahead and be a true firefighter instead of a junior, that they take the knowledge that they've learned at our fire department with them and prosper ... in what they set out to do."
Sometimes when kids start attending department events, they bring home what they learn and it can encourage parents to join.
That's how Crossan got her start at the department, according to a previous News Herald article. Her daughter started as a junior at the department before she joined herself.
Applications can be found in the Oak Hill Fire and Rescue Facebook group, by dropping by the station at 2400 N.C. 181, or by contacting someone at the department. The department's phone number is 828-433-6100. Crossan said they hope to have applications turned in by Aug. 25.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
