Observance shines spotlight on unique community

During National Deaf Awareness Month in September, individuals focus on raising awareness about issues, people and culture pertaining to the deaf community.
Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said activities and events throughout Deaf Awareness Month encourage individuals to come together as a community for both educational events and celebrations.
According to Gallaudet University, a renowned university for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington D.C., deaf culture centers around the use of sign language and a shared community with other deaf people.
It’s important to note that both deaf and hearing allies alike come together to celebrate the diversity of deaf culture.
Morganton has a long history of deaf and hearing collaboration through the North Carolina School for the Deaf at 517 W. Fleming Drive, one of two public K-12 schools serving deaf and hard-of-hearing students in the state.
“The deaf consider Morganton and Burke County to be a deaf-friendly place, and that’s largely because the North Carolina School for the Deaf has been here since 1891,” said Sam Avery, a board member for the Alder Spring Deaf and Blind Community in Morganton, in a previous News Herald interview. “There are quite a few people around here who are hearing who know a little sign language.”
Those who would like to learn more about the school may visit the North Carolina School for the Deaf Historical Museum, located on the NCSD campus.
“The museum was spearheaded as a senior project by Jimmy Autrey, NCSD graduate of 1977, along with a number of student and staff volunteers,” a history of the school reads. “The museum maintains a record of student enrollment, organizational activities, school publications, memorabilia, photographic images, newspapers and class books in the Archival Collection Room. Currently, the archives have over 1,000 pictures with the state-of-the-art computerized storage for research purposes and exhibition.”
In addition to supporting deaf students at NCSD, the North Carolina School for the Deaf at Morganton Foundation Inc. recently opened the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community on a 4-acre site at 450 S. College St. in downtown Morganton, according to a previous News Herald article.
The senior living apartment complex houses 21 units designed for deaf, blind, deaf/blind and hard of hearing individuals. The apartments are equipped with a variety of smart technology features that make life easier for deaf and blind people, including light- and vibration-alerts and video door panels. Deaf/blind individuals are provided with a belt that vibrates with a variety of signals to alert them to things such as visitors or fire alarm activations.
The foundation is a nonprofit that operates independently of NCSD and receives no government funding.
The foundation conducted a survey of the local deaf population about a decade ago to find out what issues were important to them, and found many wanted to have a local retirement community built in Morganton specifically for deaf and blind individuals. The foundation partnered with local residents, deaf and hearing, blind and sighted alike, to launch a monumental team effort to raise funds for the facility. Alder Springs became a reality in 2015 due to vigorous fundraising, grants and a mortgage.
Deaf, blind, deaf/blind and hard-of-hearing people interested in finding out more about Alder Springs can visit aldersprings.org. For more information, contact Andrea Totty at 828-443-8001 or on the VP (video-phone) line for interpreted calls at 828-544-0181.
To learn more about supporting Alder Springs, NCSD or the local deaf population in general, visit the North Carolina School for the Deaf at Morganton Foundation Inc. website at ncsdfoundation.com.