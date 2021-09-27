Observance shines spotlight on unique community

During National Deaf Awareness Month in September, individuals focus on raising awareness about issues, people and culture pertaining to the deaf community.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said activities and events throughout Deaf Awareness Month encourage individuals to come together as a community for both educational events and celebrations.

According to Gallaudet University, a renowned university for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington D.C., deaf culture centers around the use of sign language and a shared community with other deaf people.

It’s important to note that both deaf and hearing allies alike come together to celebrate the diversity of deaf culture.

Morganton has a long history of deaf and hearing collaboration through the North Carolina School for the Deaf at 517 W. Fleming Drive, one of two public K-12 schools serving deaf and hard-of-hearing students in the state.