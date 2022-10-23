October is Head Start Awareness Month

Every October Head Start celebrates its historical roots, current impact and lasting legacy by bringing awareness to Head Start and Early Head Start’s work nationwide.

Head Start was first launched in 1965 to provide comprehensive health, nutrition and education services to children living in poverty. The program expanded to expectant women and children birth to age 3 with Head Start reauthorization legislation in 1994.

Head Start supports families facing difficult circumstances. The program helps to improve parenting skills, reduce parental stress and improve overall family stability and self-sufficiency, which are all strong contributors to a child’s outcomes throughout their lifetime.

Locally, Head Start programming is offered by two non-profit agencies at no cost to eligible families. The Enola Group offers Early Head Start to 200 expectant women, children birth to three, and their families in Burke, Caldwell, and Alexander counties.

Seventy-five of those families are served in Burke County in either a home-based or center-based setting. Services provide parenting education and support, regular developmental screenings and referral, education in early learning, health, and family well-being. The Enola Group offers individualized services working in partnership with families on family-identified focus areas.

The home-based program provides weekly home visits with an Early Childhood Educator for 63 families, while the center-based program provides a quality learning environment for six hours each weekday to 12 children and their families. The facility offers two 5-star early childhood multi-age classrooms with small class sizes and a low child-teacher ratio.

Socialization opportunities are offered weekly utilizing the Family Resource Center, facility garden and pavilion, or community locations to offer families the chance to engage in age-appropriate activities with other families in the community. A Men’s Zone playgroup is offered monthly to encourage male participation in children’s learning activities facilitated by an Early Childhood Educator.

Blue Ridge Community Action Inc. offers Early Head Start and Head Start using a center-based model in Burke and Caldwell counties. With two locations in Burke County, classrooms offer 5-star learning environments for six hours each weekday. Educational programs are offered for all ages as well as meals, services for children with special needs, parent involvement, parent training, social services, school readiness, and medical and dental screenings. Blue Ridge Community Action Inc. offers 16 Early Head Start spots and 115 Head Start spots to Burke County residents.

For more information about The Enola Group Early Head Start program, call 828-475-0107. To reach the Blue Ridge Community Action, Inc. Head Start program, call 828-438-6255.