Office offers annual celebration of veterans

The Burke County Register of Deeds office is honoring local veterans once again with its annual Veterans’ Appreciation Day, but the event has a new look this year in order to protect people during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s celebration will take place from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Register of Deeds office at 201 S. Green St. in Morganton. Veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate family members or widows are invited to stop by for a free hot dog meal.

“My staff and I personally value the sacrifice that our veterans have made for our country,” said Stephanie Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds. “Honoring them annually with a special event is just a small way that we can thank them for their service and show them our appreciation.”

Normally, the event would take place closer to Veterans’ Day, but it was scheduled for October in the hope that warmer weather would draw more participants.

“Last year was extremely cold and the year before that we had rain,” Norman said. “Moving the event to October hopefully will alleviate weather concerns for our event vendors and veterans for future events.”

The event will be held rain or shine.