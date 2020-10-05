Office offers annual celebration of veterans

The Burke County Register of Deeds office is honoring local veterans once again with its annual Veterans’ Appreciation Day, but the event has a new look this year in order to protect people during the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s celebration will take place from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Register of Deeds office at 201 S. Green St. in Morganton. Veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate family members or widows are invited to stop by for a free hot dog meal.
“My staff and I personally value the sacrifice that our veterans have made for our country,” said Stephanie Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds. “Honoring them annually with a special event is just a small way that we can thank them for their service and show them our appreciation.”
Normally, the event would take place closer to Veterans’ Day, but it was scheduled for October in the hope that warmer weather would draw more participants.
“Last year was extremely cold and the year before that we had rain,” Norman said. “Moving the event to October hopefully will alleviate weather concerns for our event vendors and veterans for future events.”
The event will be held rain or shine.
In addition to moving up the date, Veterans’ Appreciation Day has been converted to a drive-thru event to keep in line with social distancing requirements.
“Every year, we grill out and serve our veterans a hot dog plate with all of the fixings and chips,” Norman said. “We will still provide a hot dog plate this year, but due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, we will only have a drive through line for meal pick up. Each veteran will also receive a small thank you gift from the Register of Deeds office.”
Veterans can drive through the employee parking lot in front of the Register of Deeds office during the celebration to pick up their meals. Masks are encouraged, but not required to participate.
“We ask that veterans or active military personnel show their military ID, but it is not a requirement to be served a plate,” Norman said.
She encouraged veterans and their families to come out and participate.
“It's free and it's drive through...so little to no contact,” Norman said. “All precautions against COVID-19 will be taken. Come out so we can thank you in person!”
For more information about the Veterans’ Appreciation Day event, contact the Burke County Register of Deeds office at 828-764-9340 and select Option No. 6.
