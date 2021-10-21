Office taking names for memorial tree

Each year on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse in downtown Morganton, a beautiful tree is lit for the holiday season. The lights on the tree represent memories of loved ones who are remembered at this time of year.

The Morganton Main Street office invites community members to join together on the courthouse square for the official lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

To remember or honor someone with a memorial light and add another twinkling star to the Memorial Tree, mail $1 for each name to HMF/Christmas Cheer Fund, PO BOX 1472, Morganton, NC 28680, or register online at morgantonfest.org/memorial-tree-lighting. Please indicate if your light should be in memory of your loved one, or in honor of your loved one. People also may also go to the city hall utility payments window, where staff members will record the name of the loved one and accept payment. Checks should be made payable to “HMF/Christmas Cheer Fund.” All names must be submitted by noon on Monday, Nov. 15.