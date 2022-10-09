Office to honor veterans with annual celebration

The Burke County Register of Deeds office has planned a special event to honor individuals who have served and protected the country.

The office will hold its annual Veterans Appreciation Day event from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 201 S. Green St. in Morganton. The event will be held rain or shine.

“Historically, we grill out and serve our veterans a hot dog plate with all the fixings and chips,” said Stephanie Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds. “This year, we have decided to try something different and serve chili with all of the fixings instead. We also are going to mix it up a bit and offer drive-through and sit-down meals.”

Veterans, their immediate family members or widows are invited to drive through the employee parking lot in front of the Register of Deeds office to pick up their meals. Parking is available in front, on the side and behind the Register of Deeds office for those who would like to eat onsite.

Veterans who attend also will receive a small thank you gift from the Register of Deeds office in honor of their service. Area businesses that offer veteran services or resources will be in attendance, as well as local chapters of veterans’ organizations.

While veterans are onsite, the ROD will take the opportunity to relaunch its Veteran ID program. The office offers free IDs that veterans can use to receive discounts at participating local businesses. Veterans may sign up for an ID card or renew the one they have.

“We are aware that veterans are able to show their driver’s license or their military ID card to receive discounts, but what makes our Veteran IDs unique is twofold,” Norman said. “First, there is no personal identifying information on the card, such as your address or date of birth, which makes it more secure and protected against identity theft. Second, we are in a unique situation at the Register of Deeds office, as we come in contact with a variety of new businesses when they file their Assumed Business Names at our office. This allows us to offer more tailored and unique local business discounts to our veterans than just national retail chains. At the same time, it provides free marketing for new small businesses in our area. It is a win-win opportunity for all involved.”

The ROD office has an all-new list of participating local businesses that value the service of veterans and are offering discounts.

“We also have our tried-and-true businesses that continue to see the value of this program and are still on our list,” Norman said.

Veterans wishing to receive a Veteran ID should bring their DD-214 to record at the Register of Deeds office. It is free to record, and it creates a safe and secure place for holding the DD-214. If you already have your DD-214 on file at the office, you are still eligible to get a Veteran ID card at this event. Only the veteran has access to the DD-214 while the veteran is living. The veteran’s widow, administrator or executor of the estate may have access to it after the veteran has died.

For more information about the Veteran Appreciation Day event, contact the Burke County Register of Deeds office at 828-764-9340 and select Option No. 6.