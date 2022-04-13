Office to offer dinner to first responders

The Burke County register of deeds will show its appreciation for local emergency responders with a special event.

The office will offer a free spaghetti dinner to all Burke County first responders from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at its facility at 201 S. Green St., Morganton. Meals will be distributed in a drive-thru format. Participants can drive through the employee parking lot in front of the Burke County Courthouse to pick up their meals.

The dinner is open to all active, volunteer and retired first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics. Its purpose is to recognize them as part of National Public Service Recognition Week.

“This is a convenient, drive-thru event to meet their needs, whether they are at work, getting off of work or starting work,” Register of Deeds Stephanie Norman said. “We want to show our first responders our appreciation for their service and sacrifices they make for our citizens and our county. It really is just a small gesture of thanks given all they do each day.”

For information, call Norman’s office at 828-764-9340, option 6.