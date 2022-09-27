Office to offer fairytale-themed wedding ceremonies

The Burke County Register of Deeds office is offering local couples the chance to have a “fairytale” wedding.

The office, located at 201 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton, will host its annual special wedding event from 1-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Special wedding ceremonies will be held for up to 12 couples who pre-register to take part. Ceremonies will be held outside in the courtyard and feature a “Tale As Old As Time” theme, described as a modern twist on the “Beauty and the Beast” fairytale.

Couples who participate will pay a $90 fee for their marriage license, a certified copy of the license and officiant services. The Register of Deeds will provide a mini photo session, flowers and decorations, music and refreshments at no charge to the couples. Each couple will receive a special wedding keepsake from the ROD office as well.

“Our special wedding events continue to be very successful,” said Stephanie A. Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds. “We try to have at least one special wedding event each year. We believe this will be our prettiest one yet! It certainly is a financial deal for any couple wanting to get married. It can be as big of a ceremony or as intimate of a ceremony as you wish it to be.”

Couples interested in learning more about the special wedding event or who would like to register should contact the ROD office at 828-764-9340 and select Option No. 6.