Office to offer free paper shredding event

The Burke County Register of Deeds office will show appreciation to its customers with its free annual document shredding event.

The office’s Customer Appreciation Day, which will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 201 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton, will feature a community shred event, in which people can bring up to three document boxes full of paper or 75 pounds worth of paper to be shredded. Those who participate can drive into the Register of Deeds’ employee parking lot to unload their paper and should wear masks unless they meet an exception criterion.

The event is open to individuals only – no businesses, commercial entities or county departments will be allowed to participate.

“The Burke County Register of Deeds office is fortunate to have our Local Government Federal Credit Union sponsor this event again this year in order to provide this service for free to our community,” said Stephanie A. Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds.

She said it’s important for people to securely dispose of their personal papers so they don’t fall into the hands of scammers.