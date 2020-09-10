Office to offer free paper shredding event

The Burke County Register of Deeds office will show appreciation to its customers with its free annual document shredding event.
The office’s Customer Appreciation Day, which will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 201 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton, will feature a community shred event, in which people can bring up to three document boxes full of paper or 75 pounds worth of paper to be shredded. Those who participate can drive into the Register of Deeds’ employee parking lot to unload their paper and should wear masks unless they meet an exception criterion.
The event is open to individuals only – no businesses, commercial entities or county departments will be allowed to participate.
“The Burke County Register of Deeds office is fortunate to have our Local Government Federal Credit Union sponsor this event again this year in order to provide this service for free to our community,” said Stephanie A. Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds.
She said it’s important for people to securely dispose of their personal papers so they don’t fall into the hands of scammers.
“Identity theft continues to be a concern in our community,” Norman said. “Fraudulent transactions result in people losing their hard-earned property, having their credit ruined and having to spend a substantial amount of money to attempt to rectify the scam.”
The Register of Deeds office offers a Fraud Notification System, which is a free service that can assist property owners in fighting identity theft and fraudulent transactions involving their property.
Norman said she hopes the community will take advantage of this opportunity and join them in the fight against identity theft and fraud. For more information, contact the Register of Deeds office at 828-764-9340 and select Option No. 6.
