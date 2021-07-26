Officer with local ties promoted to colonel

Johari “J.” Hemphill of Fairfax, Virginia, was promoted to the rank of colonel in the United States Air Force by Brig. Gen. David J. Sanford at a promotion ceremony held at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., on June 28.

Hemphill received his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corp. at the University of North Carolina - Charlotte, in May of 2000 after earning a Bachelor of Arts in History. He went on to earn a Master of Arts in National Security Studies from American Military University in 2008.

He is a recent graduate of the Joint Advanced Warfighting School from the Joint Forces Staff College at the National Defense University. The Joint Advanced Warfighting School was established in 2004 with support from the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff to provide experts in the Joint Planning Process capable of critical analysis to support the Joint Staff, Combatant Commands, Multinational Forces and national security leadership.

Hemphill was identified as a National Defense Scholar for this thesis: “Are We There Yet? Using the Push-Pull Theory to Address Latin American Migration to the U.S. during COVID-19.” More than 100 students initially applied for the program, 23 were accepted, and 15 students graduated from the program. Additionally, he earned a Master of Science in Joint Campaign Planning and Strategy.