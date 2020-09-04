Offices closed, garbage pickup delayed for Labor Day

City of Morganton offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day. Garbage collection will be affected.
There will be no trash collection Monday. Trash pickup will be on a one-day delay all week. This means Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday, Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday, Wednesday’s route will be collected Thursday, and Thursday’s route will be collected Friday.
For more information, visit morgantonnc.gov.
