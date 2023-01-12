Officials break ground on first facility in Burke Business Park

Helmets on and golden shovels in hand, local officials and business leaders broke ground Thursday on the first project to call the Burke Business Park home.

Leaders from Unix Packaging, Burke Development Inc., Burke County and nearly all of its municipalities came out to the business park on Kathy Road, right by Interstate 40, for the groundbreaking nearly a year after officials first considered economic development incentives for the project.

Unix officials had scoured the East Coast for a location to build their East Coast headquarters for their beverage manufacturing business when they decided to plant their roots in a property on Ceramic Tile Drive in Morganton. That project was expected to create more than 150 new jobs by the end of last year.

“Unix has made a tremendous commitment to us in Burke County when they came here during COVID, it was 2020,” said Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners. “They are bursting at the seams, so they are making another tremendous commitment to Burke County.”

The second leap of faith came when Unix selected the Burke Business Park to house its distribution facility, promising an investment of about $35 million and an estimated 100 new jobs to be created when all is said and done.

“(BDI President and CEO) Alan Wood is somebody that really opened our eyes to Morganton,” said Baze Melamed, chief commercial officer of Unix Packaging. “We’d been wanting to expand to the East Coast. Our customers had really demanded it. And once we met Alan and kind of met the different people that were involved in helping us make that decision, it was clear to us.”

Melamed said the company, whose West Coast headquarters is in Montebello, California, about 11 miles southeast of Los Angeles, likes to be part of a smaller community.

“I was humbled by the gratitude and the fact that everybody’s so involved in it,” Melamed said. “We want to grow, and we’d like to grow in an area where we can have these types of relationships and you don’t have to go through so much of the bureaucracy in getting things done, and I think that’s what we found in Morganton and in Burke County.”

Dreams come to fruition

Thursday’s groundbreaking has been a longtime coming for more than just Unix.

The 83-acre property was first purchased in 2005 in a collaboration between Burke County, the city of Morganton and the towns of Valdese, Drexel and Rutherford College with the goal of supporting economic development in the county.

About 18 years later, that dream is coming to fruition.

“This opens the door for everything that comes after it,” Wood said. “It’s a wonderful feeling. To see the level of partnership that it takes to get something like this is amazing, truly amazing.”

For leaders like Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy, a great portion of her managerial career has been spent with the Burke Business Park.

“It is one of the most gratifying things in the last 20 years because you finally realize all the work, all the investment, all the waiting paid off,” Sandy said. “I think one of the best things about it is that our first business here is an expansion of an existing business, so we’re growing our own, and the fact that it’s Unix, which is a super family oriented business, just fits our community.”

Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson doubled down on the importance of bolstering existing jobs in a press release from BDI.

“We are grateful for the hard work of all the partners in this project, striving to keep our county competitive,” Thompson said. “Their efforts have ensured the company’s continued growth and we are very excited to announce the project.”

Sherri Bradshaw, chair of BDI’s board of directors and the Drexel town manager, spoke to attendees of the groundbreaking about how exciting it is to see a vision become reality.

“It’s exciting to see Unix grow and expand here to see the park … they’re breaking the mold for the other parts of the park and we just are excited about that as well,” Bradshaw said.

It was such a milestone it even drew some familiar faces out of retirement — like Bryan Steen, who retired from his post as county manager in late December.

“This was in existence before I came here and so it is really a wonderful thing to see this happening and to hopefully be starting the process for others to come,” Steen said. “We’re fortunate to have Alan (Wood) here. I had Alan working with me when I was in Stokes County, and miraculously, things happened here to open the door and he came to us here. When you get to see what all he’s done over his time here, that’s a nice list.”

BDI’s work to bring economic development projects to the county received nods from nearly every leader in attendance, including Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts.

“One thing that we can be thankful for is the hard work that BDI puts in because they go out and they find these companies that want to expand, that want to grow, and they bring them here to our county,” Watts said. “The second thing we need to be thankful for is how well our agencies, our municipalities and the county work together to bring these things to Burke County.”

Future of the business park

Unix Packaging is just the beginning for the business park, where about 60 acres of land still sits waiting for development.

Wood said he received an inquiry from another business about the property Thursday morning before heading out to the groundbreaking.

“We are being proactive and getting product out there,” Wood said. “That puts us in a really good place. That’s why we do all this pre-work. People say, ‘why do you do all this?’ It’s because this process is ongoing. This project here, even with a company that you know, this project here has taken 12 months to get to this point.”

All of the projects BDI works with, whether they’re looking at building in the business park or anywhere else in the county, must pay more than $41,000 and offer health care benefits.

He said the area still needs more workforce affordable housing for residents working with companies like Unix to call home.

“These are living wage kinds of jobs, and we try to keep recruiting that kind of business,” Wood said.

For Unix Packaging, Melamed said it was the hospitality and ease of access that made the business park an appealing location.

“Burke County has been extremely forthcoming with working with us and helping us through some of the challenges of building a new plant,” he said. “The area that we’re in right now is great. It’s right off the freeway so you have access for logistics and freight, and I would just say that the people here are eager to have some development and some growth.

“If they want to come to a place that’ll definitely open the doors with open arms, I think it’d be great.”