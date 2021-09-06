Officials, candidates tour site of future park

VALDESE -- Friends of the Valdese Rec recently invited local candidates for office and elected officials on a construction update tour at Valdese Lakeside Park.

Those who attended included N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel (R-46), N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86), Valdese mayoral candidates Charlie Watts and Annemarie Baker, Valdese town council candidates Paul Mears and Rexanna Lowman, and Tiana Sims, candidate for the Burke County Board of Education. Marty Jacumin represented his father, Valdese mayoral candidate Jim Jacumin, who was out of town at the time of the event.

Donors, elected officials and candidates received an update from FVR President Beth Heile from the graded parking lot where the restrooms and kiosk will be located. Attendees walked the greenway that will be ADA compliant and saw the future locations of the overlook, kayak launch and fishing pier, then hiked 1.3 miles to the future suspension bridge location that will take park visitors to McGalliard Falls Park.

Blackwell said he was impressed with the progress from his days of walking the grassy, mud puddle filled trail that had been available to visitors for the past three years. He sponsored legislation creating the Wilderness Gateway State Trail and is working with local governments in planning the Burke River Trail. Both trails follow the Valdese Greenway.