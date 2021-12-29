Officials encourage boosters as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

People who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines are eligible for a booster shot after six months. Those who got a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine initially should receive a booster after two months. According to the CDC, those who are eligible for boosters and have not received them should follow the stricter guidance for quarantine and masks.

The CDC guidance differentiates between those who are boosted and those who are eligible but not boosted. It cites initial data from South Africa showing that two mRNA doses provide 35% protection against infection. With a booster shot, that increases to 75%.

In all cases, a well-fitting mask is recommended. If possible, wear a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95 or an N95 respirator. In general, the CDC recommends all unvaccinated people 2 years old or older wear a mask indoors. To find a no-cost community testing event or a testing site near you, visit ncdhhs.gov/gettested. Please do not visit the emergency room to get tested.

Vaccines are available for everyone 5 years and older. To find a vaccine or booster vaccine near you visit MySpot.nc.gov. More information on the CDC’s guidance is available online.