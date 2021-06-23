Officials extend camping restrictions due to bear activity

Special to The News Herald
Blue Ridge Parkway officials announced Wednesday the extension of an existing temporary prohibition on tents and soft-sided campers at Mount Pisgah Campground until July 1, pending successful dissociation of active bears at this location. This additional time maintains camper’s safety while wildlife biologists and park staff continue their work to redirect bears to natural food sources away from this location.
Park officials will honor existing reservations during this period at other Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds or at Mount Pisgah for dates after July 1. Affected campers will be contacted by park staff and the online reservation system, recreation.gov.
