Officials said Monday the main air conditioning unit at a Morganton prison was out of commission for 11 days before a temporary replacement unit could be installed.

John Bull, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, said the primary air conditioning chiller for Foothills Correctional Institution stopped working around June 28.

The unit’s manufacturer, Trane, installed a 200-ton temporary replacement chiller Sunday until a new, 400-ton permanent chiller can be installed at a later date, Bull said. The purchase order for the replacement will cost $387,760, but the temporary chiller was provided at no additional cost.

In the 11 days that passed before the temporary chiller could be installed, prison officials say they made multiple efforts to control the temperature throughout the prison.

Bull said a smaller, secondary chiller was rotated throughout the facility to provide air conditioning in the areas where it was most needed. They also had specialized cooling fans, which he said are like the ones seen on the sidelines of professional sporting events, brought in from surrounding prisons to help with temperature control.

Offenders incarcerated at the prison were given ice water, and offender welfare funds were used to purchase popsicles, he said, while staff were provided ice, water and Gatorade, Bull said.

He said temperatures were checked over the weekend before the temporary chiller was installed, and they ranged from 78-82 degrees in the warmest areas of the prison.

Bull said it’s not yet clear when the permanent chiller will be installed, but said it will be done as soon as possible.

The prison, which has been in operation since 1994, has the capacity to hold 858 offenders. That includes close and minimum custody offenders, according to information from NCDAC.