Officials meet to celebrate I-40 signage for new campus

The group met at the county line at Interstate 40 eastbound near Exit 94 for Dysartsville Road.

“It’s the realization of an idea that people in Raleigh and cross the state had,” Steen said. “Our commissioners had very limited involvement in deciding the school here. It’s a fantastic asset to have come to the county. It’s jobs for people here, either directly or indirectly.”

Steen said the signs were erected Sunday night by a vendor contracted by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

"All about the future"

Carswell said he is excited by the signs celebrating the school’s home in Morganton.

“It’s all about the future, and it is all about advancing; that’s what the School of Science and Mathematics is,” Carswell said. “That is our vehicle that’s the future of the young people not only here, but all across the state. (These students will) get to come to Morganton, stay on campus and get to see some of the amenities that we have here in the county.

“What we hope is that some of these young folks, when they graduate, they’ll stay here; they’ll become entrepreneurs and businesspersons. It’s the future of this county and the surrounding counties to have the school here.”