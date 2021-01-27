Officials meet to celebrate I-40 signage for new campus

As the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics-Morganton campus gets closer to opening, school and local officials met Tuesday to celebrate the school’s partnership with Burke County.
Signs were placed on both ends of Burke County to celebrate it being the home of the school, the first University of North Carolina System school to come to the Unifour region.
A number of Burke County commissioners were on hand, including Johnnie Carswell, Maynard Taylor, Chairman Jeff Brittain and Vice Chairman Scott Mulwee.
Joining the commissioners was Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-86, who UNC System interim President Bill Roper credited with “originating the idea” of the school during a ceremony on the school’s campus in March 2020.
Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson and Kevin Baxter, the school’s vice chancellor and chief campus officer, also were on hand.
County Manager Bryan Steen said the signs serve as a reminder of the progress the school has made in its work with the county.
“Just a few years ago, you didn’t have the logo or the tagline that very succinctly tells us what we’re focused on for the people of Burke County,” Steen said. “We’re all about advancing. The (N.C.) School of Science and Mathematics is just another step into that philosophy of trying to deliver and make things better for our citizens, and really for citizens across the state.”
The group met at the county line at Interstate 40 eastbound near Exit 94 for Dysartsville Road.
“It’s the realization of an idea that people in Raleigh and cross the state had,” Steen said. “Our commissioners had very limited involvement in deciding the school here. It’s a fantastic asset to have come to the county. It’s jobs for people here, either directly or indirectly.”
Steen said the signs were erected Sunday night by a vendor contracted by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
"All about the future"
Carswell said he is excited by the signs celebrating the school’s home in Morganton.
“It’s all about the future, and it is all about advancing; that’s what the School of Science and Mathematics is,” Carswell said. “That is our vehicle that’s the future of the young people not only here, but all across the state. (These students will) get to come to Morganton, stay on campus and get to see some of the amenities that we have here in the county.
“What we hope is that some of these young folks, when they graduate, they’ll stay here; they’ll become entrepreneurs and businesspersons. It’s the future of this county and the surrounding counties to have the school here.”
The signs, placed underneath the welcome signs, read, “All about advancing” and “Home of N.C. School of Science and Mathematics-Morganton.”
The school will open for instruction in August 2022.
“(The school is) a very exciting gift that we’ve received from the state,” Steen said.
Check back with The News Herald in the coming weeks to get a pictorial tour of the updates from the school's campus.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.