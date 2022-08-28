Officials offer tips for a safe, successful school year

Burke County Public Schools administrators have made a top 10 list of the things they want Burke County parents and students to know as they prepare to go back to school Monday.

All-in promise BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler said the district’s 2023-28 strategic plan is an “all-in promise” focusing on people and relationships, academic opportunities for all, all-around well-being and connections between schools with communities.

School safety remains a top priorityShuffler pointed to several examples of putting safety first in Burke Schools including the new Superintendent’s Safety Council, collaboration with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to conduct active shooter drills, the stop-the-bleed training and the “Say Something App.”

“We encourage all parents, students and staff to report concerning actions or behaviors,” Shuffler said.

The “Say Something App” is an anonymous reporting system and can be accessed via this link: https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/say-something-tips/

The new cellphone policy

The Burke County Board of Education adopted a new cellphone policy. According to the policy, student cellphones are not allowed to be used in classrooms during instruction time, unless they are being used for instructional purposes. The new policy also gives teachers authority to confiscate cellphones and turn them over to parents at the end of the school day.

Breakfast is still free for all students

Lunch is also free for those who qualify for free and reduced meals. Fill out free and reduced lunch forms at www.burke.k12.nc.us.

Stay home for COVID

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 still have to stay home for five days. After day five, students and staff may return, but will have to wear masks on days six through 10. Students and staff should inform their individual school of their positive case so that their absences can be recorded correctly.

School attendance is a priority

We want every student to be present every day, unless they are sick,” said Shuffler. “We ask parents when possible, to make every effort to schedule vacations and appointments on non-school days and during non-school hours. Students learn best when they are in school with their teachers and classmates.”

Students devices are important

Students should bring their devices to school each day, fully charged, and be ready to learn.

GoGuardian

Burke County Public Schools will use GoGuardian to help keep students safer online. The service will help protect students against harmful and inappropriate online material, help them stay more focused when learning online, help assess students’ progress toward class assignments and facilitate communication between teachers and students during class time. Shuffler said students are asked to use their school-managed Google accounts and school-managed devices for educational purposes within the boundaries of Burke County Public Schools Responsible Use Policy (3225).

Certified teachers in every classroom on the first day of school

Shuffler said the district’s goal in the midst of a nationwide teacher shortage is to put a certified teacher in front of every class on the first day of school. As of three days before the start of school, only three teaching positions remained open. According to Shuffler, however, the need for bus drivers remains significant. Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver should call the bus garage at 828-437-4770.

Weekly social and emotional lessons

Students will continue to receive weekly social and emotional lessons throughout the school year. Shuffler also said partnerships with the YMCA Catawba Valley and NC Education Corps will provide tutoring opportunities for students to help keep students learning on track.