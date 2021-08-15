Officials to be onsite for ride inspection process

N.C. Department of Labor officials will be on hand at the opening ceremony for the Drexel Community Fair on Monday to announce the status of the ride inspection process.

Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson will speak about the inspection process, status of the rides and other relevant information about steps to ensure the safety of all rides at the fair.

Dobson will recognize Drexel Community Fair for its efforts to promote rider safety and for its participation in the fair partnership agreement with NCDOL, which he will sign on Monday.

Inspectors with the department’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau will be onsite to conduct ride inspections prior to opening to the public. Amusement devices in North Carolina are inspected each time they are assembled. This year about 16 rides will be fully inspected by NCDOL staff and in operation at the Drexel Community Fair. North Carolina requires rides to be 100% to the manufacturer’s specifications before the ride is approved.