Officials urge caution before burning yard debris

RALEIGH — March through May in North Carolina is historically recognized as spring wildfire season, a period when conditions are more favorable for wildfire. As residents begin working in their yards, the N.C. Forest Service urges them to think before burning yard debris.

“Every year, almost 40% of wildfires in North Carolina are the result of careless debris burning,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “To protect ourselves and our forestland from wildfire, we have to be responsible and vigilant. Check the weather. Make sure you’re prepared to burn before you do. Never leave a debris fire unattended, and always have a water source and phone nearby in case you need them.”

There are many factors to consider before burning yard debris. The N.C. Forest Service encourages residents to contact the local county forest ranger for technical advice and options to help ensure the safety of people, property and the forest. To find contact information for the local county ranger, visit ncforestservice.gov/contacts.

The N.C. Forest Service offers the following tips to protect property and prevent wildfires: