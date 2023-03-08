Local officials are urging residents to make sure they’re ready for severe weather as the state recognizes severe weather preparedness week this week.

Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement Monday urging North Carolina residents to take the threat of severe weather seriously, especially as spring gets into full swing.

“Spring is the most active season for thunderstorms and tornadoes across North Carolina, but we know severe weather can strike at any time,” Cooper said. “Residents across North Carolina can help protect themselves and their families by being prepared for severe weather by updating their emergency kits, having a preparedness plan, and ensuring they have a way to stay informed about the weather conditions and emergency announcements.”

Burke County Emergency Management Director Mike Willis said it’s most important for residents to make sure they have a way to be notified of severe weather events near them. The county offers severe weather and emergency alerts through Smart911, a smartphone app that also sends out alerts by email, text message and phone call.

The program, called Burke Alert, has been available since November 2020, and is free to users. Users can customize which alerts they receive and through which methods they receive them, and can narrow down the radius for which they want to receive alerts based on their location.

The program also lets users fill in their personal information, including emergency contacts, allergies and medical conditions. When the user calls 911, a dispatcher will be able to see that information to make getting help easier.

Learn more about Burke Alert by visiting www.burkenc.org/2492/Burke-Alert-Information.

When severe weather alerts are sent out, Willis stressed the importance of heeding the warnings issued.

“Be generally aware of the weather,” Willis said. “You don’t have to be petrified of it, just be aware of what’s going on to protect you and your family. Too often people don’t take heed to the warnings and are not weather aware, and that’s usually when somebody winds up getting hurt.”

He said it can be hard to forecast weather in Burke County because of the way it’s nestled in the foothills of the mountains.

“Predicting weather here is extremely difficult because of where we are, the way the land lays, and the simple fact that radars can’t hit us specifically,” Willis said. “The weather forecasters are doing the best they can with what they have. Fortunately, they (severe storms) miss us more than they hit us, which is a good thing, but we still need to take heed to those warnings.”

Wednesday morning also saw organizations across North Carolina participate in the statewide tornado drill.

Willis said in the case of a tornado, everyone in a home should be headed to an interior room on the first level of their home or place of work. He said to avoid windows and doors. At home, a bathroom is the best place to go if you don’t have a basement.

“They hit quick so you don’t have a lot of time,” Willis said. “If those warnings are out, you need to be where you need to be, which is protected the best you can.”

If you’re driving, information released by emergency management officials said you should never stop under an overpass or bridge. Try to seek shelter in a safe structure, but do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle.

If you can’t make it to shelter, take cover in a low-lying, flat area instead.

For thunderstorms, people should seek shelter any time they can hear thunder because that means lightning is close enough to strike you. There are 400 people struck by lightning in the U.S. each year, and about 41 of them die, emergency management officials said.

Willis urged everyone to make sure they have a plan for what they’ll do in an emergency, and a form is available online at www.ready.gov/plan-form to help. Once the form is filled out, the user can have it sent to their email address. It is not stored by any government agency, according to the website.

Everyone should make sure they have enough supplies — non-perishable foods, water and medicine — to survive at least 48 hours without power, Willis said.