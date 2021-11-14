Officials urge safe waterfowl hunting

RALEIGH – As duck hunting season ramps up across the state, officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission urge waterfowl hunters to practice safety and share best practices with someone new to hunting. The commission reported that of the 27 people who died boating on the water in 2020, 19 were not wearing a life vest.

“Boating incidents can occur in a split second, so it’s important to be prepared,” said Chet Clark, the Wildlife Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation manager. “Hunters using a vessel should wear a personal floatation device at all times, even before getting in the boat. Also, dress appropriately. Wear clothing made of wool or other synthetic materials instead of cotton to help prevent hypothermia.”

When on a vessel, it’s imperative to follow all boating regulations and consider bringing a personal locater beacon and reliable very high frequency marine radio. Boaters should keep navigational lights in good operating condition.

The Wildlife Commission’s Home from the Hunt campaign recommends waterfowl hunters:

Alert someone to your whereabouts and an approximate return time

Understand that small, flat-bottom vessels are prone to capsizing and swamping