Officials warn of scammers posing as disaster workers

The agency also offered tips on avoiding fraudulent building contractors:

Use licensed or verified local contractors with reliable references.

To find licensed, certified North Carolina contractors, check the state’s licensing board at nclbgc.org/license-search/.

Don’t pay more than half the costs of repairs in advance.

Demand that contractors detail the job you expect them to do and ask them to give you a written estimate.

If you believe you or a loved one are the victim of a scam or identity theft, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department, or contact the North Carolina Department of Justice at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/ or toll-free at 877-5-NO-SCAM. Reporting helps protect others.

If you suspect fraudulent activity involving FEMA, report it to the FEMA Fraud Branch at StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov, by fax at 202-212-4926 or write to:FEMA

Fraud and Internal Investigation Division

400 C Street SW Mail Stop 3005

Washington, DC 20472-3005

If someone is using your personal information to open new accounts, make a purchase or get a tax refund, report it at IdentityTheft.gov.