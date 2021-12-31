Often, the things we don't do define us

It came as a complete surprise for me to discover that rocketry had once been considered as a method to enhance mail delivery. In truth, the idea of rocketmail extended over many decades and in several countries, but on today’s date, Dec. 31, in 1870, one J. D. Schneiter applied for and received a patent to build a rocket for postal delivery.
From the early 19th century, before the Pony Express and telegraph, through our present age there has been a fascination with missiles and rockets and the possibility of solving any number of challenges with them. Some of the accomplishments, such as space travel, cosmic exploration and weightless laboratory experimentation have proven quite practical. Other concepts were not so pragmatic. Schneiter’s original purpose was to end the Prussian’s siege of Paris. He conceived the idea that by facilitating the delivery of communication via rockets to “enlighten the soldiers,” the siege could be thwarted. Schneiter was far from being the only interested party, but most of those so vocal about the idea were in reality eccentrics or charlatans duping wealthy philatelists (stamp collectors).
The only place where the concept achieved any actual employment was off the coast of the small island of Niafu’ou in the South Pacific. Its treacherous volcanic reefs and swirling currents caused too great a danger for ships to land merely for mail. Eventually, rockets similar to large arrows attached with cans containing the post were fired from the decks of ships a safe distance from the dangerous reefs. But even that proved to be impractical as the mail delivery was decidedly one way — incoming.
Interest in the concept survived well into the 1970s and held the interest of such people as Wernher von Braun, lead engineer of the Nazi V2 research and later the United State’s space program, and Post Master General Arthur Summerfield who remarked, “Before man reaches the moon, mail will be delivered within hours from New York to California, to Britain, to India, or Australia by guided missiles. We stand on the threshold of rocketmail.”
However, of all the eccentrics and beguilers who toyed with the idea of delivering mail in such a fashion, one particular individual caught my attention. He was Friedrich Schmeidl, an Austrian, who in 1928 actually engineered the rockets and developed the organization for postal delivery between villages in the Austrian Alps, where such a commonplace convenience for us today was in reality a great difficulty for them.
My interest in Schmeidl is not so much in his actual achievements with projectiles or mail service, which were accomplished by years of dedicated labor, personal scientific research and outstanding intelligence. The genuine sacrifice of this hero lies in his willingness to destroy all of his research documentation and forego his own legacy, fame and fortune when, in 1939, he felt that the oncoming march of Adolph Hitler’s Nazi forces would employ his discoveries in rocketry for evil. Few people would pass up the opportunity for wealth and fame today and settle instead for obscurity in order to prevent the wrongs about us. In this age when everyone desires a life of a rock star or a billionaire, perhaps the majority would concern themselves more with rationalizing their excuses.
On the Mount of Temptation, Satan approached Jesus showing him all the kingdoms of the world with the lucrative offer, “Fall down and worship me, and I will give you all of this!”
Both Christ and Friedrich Schmeidl lived the example that shows love for one another. Sometimes what one is willing not to do is more loving than their accomplishments.
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.