Often, the things we don't do define us

Interest in the concept survived well into the 1970s and held the interest of such people as Wernher von Braun, lead engineer of the Nazi V2 research and later the United State’s space program, and Post Master General Arthur Summerfield who remarked, “Before man reaches the moon, mail will be delivered within hours from New York to California, to Britain, to India, or Australia by guided missiles. We stand on the threshold of rocketmail.”

However, of all the eccentrics and beguilers who toyed with the idea of delivering mail in such a fashion, one particular individual caught my attention. He was Friedrich Schmeidl, an Austrian, who in 1928 actually engineered the rockets and developed the organization for postal delivery between villages in the Austrian Alps, where such a commonplace convenience for us today was in reality a great difficulty for them.